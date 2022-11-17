Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Top WWE Superstar removed from WarGames due to injury?

lekhaka-Arindam pal

The Bloodline rules the yard in today’s WWE and for all the right reasons, they are at the center position in the poster of the Survivor Series WarGames 2022 premium live event set for late November.



The Men’s WarGames match is likely to headline the show with The Bloodline featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn standing on one side of the match.



As seen on last week’s Smackdown, The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), and Drew McIntyre will feature in the opposite team with one more name to be tagged to the newly formed group.



According to a report by PWInsider, WWE’s original plan was to insert Kevin Owens in the mystery spot to complete The Bloodline’s opposition squad for WarGames Match at Survivor Series. However, due to an injury suffered by Owens, those plans had to be changed.





Dave Meltzer reported via Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former WWE Universal Champion suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee after a nasty bump on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory.This happened during this last Sunday night in a house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens was able to finish the match as he delivered a Stunner to get the pin-fall win. However, fans in attendance confirmed that he had to be helped on his way to the backstage area.Meltzer reported that "the way it was worded was that hopefully that is all the injury is with the idea it could be more than that." It was also noted that an MCL sprain could cost 4 to 6 months of the top WWE Raw Superstar’s career.Originally, the hope was that WWE will utilize Kevin Owens’ experience for WarGames as he’s previously competed in this gimmick match. However, in changed circumstances, the creative team led by Triple H will have to find out a replacement for The Prizefighter.Owens last appeared on WWE television during the September 30 episode in a six-man tag team match where he, Johnny Gargano, and Drew McIntyre defeated Theory and The Alpha Academy.Then he was supposed to make his TV return in time for Survivor Series WarGames but things will change due to the unfortunate injury. The alternate name for the Canadian wrestler should be revealed on this week’s Smackdown as WarGames’ build will continue.The 2022 Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, November 26th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The updated match card for the event is given below,Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and TBA participant vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea RipleyRonda Rousey (c) vs Shotzi– AJ Styles vs Finn Balor

Participants TBA







