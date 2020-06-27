English
Swamp Fight & Smackdown Women's Title match set for WWE Extreme Rules

By Raja

Bengaluru, June 27: Extreme Rules is shaping up to be a uniquely themed pay-per-view event with a Horror Show gimmick attached to it.

WWE officially attached the 'Horror' tag to the show while making some big-time announcement for it during last night's SmackDown. A Wyatt Swamp Fight has been confirmed for the upcoming show.

It could perhaps serve as the main-event match living up to the "Extreme Rules: The Horror Show" gimmick. This week's SmackDown on FOX witnessed WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman challenging Bray Wyatt to return to "The Swamp" where Wyatt was created.

It was also the place where Strowman became his disciple at one point while making his debut in the WWE. Going back to his birthplace, the Monster Among Men is hell-bent on destroying the Swamp and so to pull off the Eater of the Worlds from his root. While Wyatt never accepted the challenge, WWE has confirmed the match for Extreme Rules.

The Wyatt Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman will be a non-title match if not the booking changes in the future. Strowman successfully defended his Universal Title against Wyatt at 2020 Money In the Bank pay-per-view in May.

SmackDown Women's Championship match has also been announced for WWE Extreme Rules. A Fatal 4 Way Match took place on the show to determine the new number-one contender for the singles title. Nikki Cross won that match outlasting the other three contestants in the match, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Dana Brooke.

While Evans was in full control of the match by hitting an Elbow Drop to Cross followed by a Women’s Right on Brooke, she couldn't gain the pinfall win. Cross came from behind and rolled her up to get the pinfall win and will now challenge the dual champion (SmackDown Women's & WWE Women's Tag Team Champion), Bayley.

2020 WWE "Extreme Rules: The Horror Show" pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. A couple of matches are supposed to take place from outside locations, as well. The updated card for the show is as follows.

WWE Championship Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Women's Championship Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)

Wyatt Swamp Fight

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Read more about: wwe wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 27, 2020

