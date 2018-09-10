The Bella Twins to be part of WWE Evolution PPV, future plans revealed

The two-time WWE Slammy winners were back onboard during the Summerslam weekend. They were at ringside for the title match of Ronda Rousey. The Rowdy superstar won the women's championship for the first time on that night as The Bella Twins joined her inside the ring for a celebration.

They also competed last week on Monday Night Raw which hinted that they were here to stay. Well, fans of The Bella Twins should be happy after hearing the recent updates. It suggests that the duo would be staying on TV throughout the fall leading to the Evolution PPV event. This is the all-women event which will see the return of several women superstars.

Now, wrestlingINC.com has hinted that The Bella Twins should be a part of the WWE programme for the next several weeks. WWE has also hinted the same by inserting these two former champions in their live event schedule. This could only mean that the popular duo should be part of the storyline process in the near future.

As of now, The Bella Twins are being advertised for a couple of live events in October. The October 13 live event in Binghamton, NY and the October 14 live event in Allentown, PA have included these two female superstars who once were called the franchise figures of the women's division. Even at this point, Nikki Bella draws the biggest paycheck just after Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Both the twins have also become celebrity figures through Total Divas and Total Bellas show despite the absence from WWE TV. There is no denial in their mainstream appeal among the mass audience. Hence, the WWE plans to add Nikki Bella to the main event of Evolution PPV. She will soon start the storyline angle with Ronda Rousey to challenge for the women's title at the upcoming all-women event.

On the other hand, Brie Bella has already been booked for the Hell in a Cell PPV night. She will partner Daniel Bryan in the mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse. So, we will continue seeing Brie Bella on Smackdown barring Maryse from giving undue advantage to her husband. Meanwhile, on Raw, Nikki Bella will continue pursuing the women's championship that she lost three years ago.