The Fiend becomes #1 WWE merchandise seller, Top 5 list revealed

Their predictions turned out to be true as the results from the last quarter in merchandise sales are out and it appears that The Universal Champion is on the top in this department.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt has overtaken “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns to become the new number one merchandise seller in WWE. It does not surprise us at all as WWE has backed up this character in the strongest way possible which also earned support from the fans, too.

WWE is selling a ton of Fiend-themed items (including the latest revealed Fiend-versioned WWE Championship belt) and he’s red-hot at the moment.

Here are the top 5 merchandise sellers in WWE:

1. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (Universal Champion)

2. Roman Reigns

3. Becky Lynch (RAW Women’s Champion)

4. John Cena

5. AJ Styles

As reported by slice wrestling, ‪The custom WWE Championship Fiend belt was a 'work in progress’ for months and only the highest-ranked WWE officials knew of the revelation plans about it.

Vince McMahon is said to be funding everything Bray Wyatt wants to meet the needs of his creative ideas. Most of the ideas of this demonic character has come directly out of the 'dark and genius mind of Bray Wyatt’.

The source also noted that “‪Bray Wyatt works closely with ‬Tom Savini a film director, prosthetic makeup and special effects artist. He has worked on Horror classics like Friday the 13th, Dawn of the Dead, Creepshow and Day of the Dead. Savani helped Triple H with his “King Of Kings” skull mask crown for his entrance at WrestleMania 27.”

Right now, the plan for The Fiend is to continue the feud with Daniel Bryan till TLC and may also stretch up to Royal Rumble 2020. He is looking good to remain the Universal Champion until WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are currently being discussed as potential opponents for him. So, the push for this persona will not end soon as it’s capable of drawing ratings and revenues with ease.