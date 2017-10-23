The Hart and The Flair continue to grow bad blood

Bengaluru, October 23: The last time, the Smackdown Women's Championship changed hands was at the Summerslam PPV. Naomi won the title at the Wrestlemania 33 PPV in her hometown of Florida and had a dominant run with it until she encountered Natalya at the biggest event of the summer. The flag-bearer of the Hart Family showed a dominant performance to capture the championship.

This was quite a miraculous win since Natalya was crowned the champion after a gap of seven long years. Being a veteran and a loyal performer for the WWE, the creative team thought of giving her one last title reign. Going forward, she started a rivalry with none other than Charlotte Flair over the title.

It is a rivalry where two family's legacies are attached. So, whenever these two lock horns inside the ring, the match becomes quite intense. We have seen the desperation of Natalya for retaining the title at Hell in a Cell. She delivered a vicious attack to Charlotte with a steel chair in hand to get herself disqualified.

If a report from cagesideseats.com is to be believed then this should continue for the next few weeks. As per the source, Charlotte Flair will continue to feature in the championship picture for the rest of the year. So, she will eventually get multiple opportunities to win the title back. Already a steel cage match between Nattie and herself has been confirmed at the Starrcade event.

However, the source never hinted that The Queen will get her throne back by recapturing the title. So, while The Hart and The Flair will continue to grow the bad blood, Carmella might swoop in with the Money in the Bank briefcase and become the new champion.

Since Carmella is a heel, a feud against Natalya seems illogical. So, Charlotte will continue to stay in the title hunt against the Princess of Staten Island. This will be great for the new champion as she might get a chance to work with the most elite competitor of the women's division, Charlotte in a feud.