The Miz and Maryse reveal they are expecting a baby

Bengaluru, September 15: The Miz and Maryse gave a bombshell news to the WWE Universe on this week’s edition of WWE Raw. In what was considered to be yet another ordinary edition of The Miz TV turned out to be one of the rarest occasions for the heel superstar where the audience cheered for her.

With the Miztourage and Maryse by his side, The Hollywood A-lister declared that he and his wife are expecting their first baby. He could not have a better opportunity to declare it to the world than on live TV and hence decided to do it in front of the audience of Anaheim, California.

Maryse also took sometime with the mic to reveal her state of mind at this point in time. Although it was not clarified when exactly they are expecting the baby, we expect them to be proud parents by mid-2018.

The personal moment was ruined badly for the happy couple as the annoying Enzo Amore decided to interrupt during the segment. After a verbal confrontation, they competed in a match before The Miztourage gave Enzo a beatdown to disqualify the contest.

In case you have forgotten, The Miz’s career took a high note ever since Maryse started to accompany him from last year in April. The French-woman herself is a former WWE Diva. She was a bonafide heel on the female roster who became a multi-time Divas champion back in her prime.

She left the company in 2011 which is said to be a conspiracy created by the Bella Twins. Later, we also saw it getting mentioned in the Wrestlemania storyline between The Miz and John Cena. After being absent for five years she signed with the company in 2016 to bring the Hollywood IT couple on WWE TV.

She was also a member of the Total Divas reality show from the last season. Once the next season starts, we can definitely expect to get some more news on her pregnancy.