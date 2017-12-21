The Miz named WWE wrestler of the year 2017 by Rolling Stone

Bengaluru, December 21: The Miz wins the Rolling Stone WWE Wrestler of the Year award.

Earlier, WWE used to hold the Slammy award on a yearly basis to hand out multiple awards to the superstars, matches and moments of a particular year in a star-studded gala in the month of December. But, the tradition was stopped by the WWE from last year with no official awards for the year.

However, several prominent pro-wrestling sources always came up with their choices and very recently, Rolling Stone picked their choices for the year 2017 where they declared The Miz as the superstar of the year.

It might have come as a shock to most of the wrestling fans since the former Intercontinental Champions was able to topple the names like AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and more for the honour.

But, there’s no denying that The Miz has been the most 'must-see’ superstar on either Raw or Smackdown brand for the past couple of years. Hence, he has earned this respect by working hard, every night.

Why the Miz is WWE wrestler of the year and the best of the rest https://t.co/5ErvgEfjO1 pic.twitter.com/EhUCUGEjZH — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 20, 2017

The source described the most natural heel persona in the WWE as the "de facto leader of Raw for most of the past several months, stepping up when others were hurt or stuck in storyline limbo, taking his licks against the biggest names in the biz and coming out scathed but frequently hoisting Intercontinental gold above his shoulders."

The seven-time Intercontinental Champion was quick to address the achievement in his own heel-ish style throwing tantrums demanding a cover story for the magazine. It’s great to watch how The Miz mixes his TV character with the real-life persona, as well.

We expect to be entertained by the Awesome One when he returns to WWE TV after finishes his shoot for the sixth installment of the Marine movie.

Sooooo...does this get me the cover? Have ur people call my people. #1 https://t.co/NEXfILEMVt — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 20, 2017

Here is the full list of superstars and matches winners declared by Rolling Stone:

Runner-Up Wrestler of the Year (Male): Braun Strowman

Runner-Up Wrestler of the Year (Female): Pick 'Em – Alexa Bliss

Tag Team of the Year: The Usos

Comeback of the Year: Jinder Mahal

One-Night-Only Face Turn of the Year: Neville

Overdue Title Run of the Year: Natalya

Most Overdue Yet-to-Be Title Holder of the Year: Nia Jax

Most Welcome Loss of Sanity of the Year: Matt Hardy

Best Fake Onscreen Authority of the Year: Stephanie McMahon

Gamesmanship of the Year: The Ascension

Most Promising Youngster of the Year: Chad Gable

Eeriest Entrance of the Year: Asuka

Most Bittersweet Exit of the Year: James Ellsworth

Most Improbably Awesome Match of the Year: Survivor Series Team Angle Vs Team McMahon

Actual Match of the Year: New Day Vs The Usos

Best Posture: Kurt Angle