The New Day ranks #1 in Top 50 WWE Greatest Tag Teams' list

The series, dedicated to WWE tag teams, was hosted by Breezango - Tyler Breeze and Fandango, who were released from their WWE contracts, just last week.



Besides the top 50 WWE tag teams, there was a separate segment featuring teams from WCW/NWA and ECW, such as The Outsiders, Doom, The Pitbulls, The Koloffs, Sting and Lex Luger, The Freebirds, Sabu and Rob Van Dam, The Rock 'n’ Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Hollywood Blondes, Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood, Harlem Heat, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.





I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 30, 2021

Female tag teams were also highlighted in a different segment, including the teams like The Bella Twins, The Kabuki Warriors, The Jumping Bomb Angels, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Dakota Kai and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Ember Moon, and Shotzi Blackheart, Bayley and Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka, The Glamour Girls, and current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.The current NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter, SmackDown Tag Team Champions - Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos haven't featured on the top 50 greatest tag teams' list.Big E took to Twitter to react on The New Day getting this honor of being named the number-one greatest tag team in WWE history. He sounded extremely grateful to his tag partners, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.“I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us.”The New Day functioned as a tag team on both Raw and SmackDown brands from 2014 to 2020. During last year’s Draft, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were picked by the Raw brand while Big E was retained by the blue brand, and thereby splitting the team for the very first time. Rumours have that E may be switched back to Raw in the upcoming 2021 Draft, letting the faction reunite.The BushwhackersToo CoolThe QuebecersSmoking GunnsStrikeforceThe HeadshrinkersKane & X-PACBatista & Ric FlairMNMNasty BoysRated RKOPaul London and Brian KendrickDIYWorld’s Greatest Tag TeamMoney Inc.Chris Jericho and The Big ShowNatural DisastersThe Street ProfitsJack and Gerald BriscoThe Bludgeon Brothers/Luke Harper and Erick RowanBritish Bulldog and Owen Hart.John Morrison and The Miz.The BarTeam Hell NoNikolai Volkoff and The Iron SheikLos GuerrerosThe APAThe BlackjacksThe ShieldDX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H)The Undisputed EraThe Soul Patrol (Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas)Professor Toru Tanaka and Mr. FujiThe Steiner BrothersThe Rock N’ Sock ConnectionThe Wild SamoansThe RockersThe Mega PowersThe Valiant BrothersDemolitionThe British BulldogsThe Brothers of DestructionThe New Age OutlawsThe UsosThe Legion of DoomThe Dudley BoyzEdge & ChristianHart FoundationThe Hardy BoyzThe New DayAfter WWE Network’s move to Peacock for the United States fans, a series aired focusing on WWE’s Top 50 Greatest Female Superstars where seven-time Women’s Champion Trish Stratus topped the fray. Following the listing of the top 50 Greatest Tag Teams, it's likely that more such countdowns will be available on Peacock in due course.