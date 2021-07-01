The New Day ranks #1 in Top 50 WWE Greatest Tag Teams' list

Bengaluru, July 1: WWE aired the fifth and final episode of 50 Greatest Tag Teams in their history which is now available on Peacock and the WWE Network. As seen in the countdown, they named The New Day - Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E as the number-one tag team of all-time.
The Hardy Boyz - Matt and Jeff Hardy were ranked #2, Old School legends The Hart Foundation were kept at #3 while Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz - Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley stood at #4 and #5, respectively.
The series, dedicated to WWE tag teams, was hosted by Breezango - Tyler Breeze and Fandango, who were released from their WWE contracts, just last week.
Besides the top 50 WWE tag teams, there was a separate segment featuring teams from WCW/NWA and ECW, such as The Outsiders, Doom, The Pitbulls, The Koloffs, Sting and Lex Luger, The Freebirds, Sabu and Rob Van Dam, The Rock 'n’ Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Hollywood Blondes, Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood, Harlem Heat, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.
Female tag teams were also highlighted in a different segment, including the teams like The Bella Twins, The Kabuki Warriors, The Jumping Bomb Angels, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Dakota Kai and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Ember Moon, and Shotzi Blackheart, Bayley and Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka, The Glamour Girls, and current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.
The current NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter, SmackDown Tag Team Champions - Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos haven't featured on the top 50 greatest tag teams' list.
Big E took to Twitter to react on The New Day getting this honor of being named the number-one greatest tag team in WWE history. He sounded extremely grateful to his tag partners, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.
“I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us.”
I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us.
The New Day functioned as a tag team on both Raw and SmackDown brands from 2014 to 2020. During last year’s Draft, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were picked by the Raw brand while Big E was retained by the blue brand, and thereby splitting the team for the very first time. Rumours have that E may be switched back to Raw in the upcoming 2021 Draft, letting the faction reunite.
Here is the countdown of top 50 WWE tag teams:
50. The Bushwhackers
49. Too Cool
48. The Quebecers
47. Smoking Gunns
46. Strikeforce
45. The Headshrinkers
44. Kane & X-PAC
43. Batista & Ric Flair
42. MNM
41. Nasty Boys
40. Rated RKO
39. Paul London and Brian Kendrick
38. DIY
37. World’s Greatest Tag Team
36. Money Inc.
35. Chris Jericho and The Big Show
34. Natural Disasters
33. The Street Profits
32. Jack and Gerald Brisco
31. The Bludgeon Brothers/Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
30. British Bulldog and Owen Hart.
29. John Morrison and The Miz.
28. The Bar
27. Team Hell No
26. Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik
25. Los Guerreros
24. The APA
23. The Blackjacks
22. The Shield
21. DX (Shawn Michaels and Triple H)
20. The Undisputed Era
19. The Soul Patrol (Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas)
18. Professor Toru Tanaka and Mr. Fuji
17. The Steiner Brothers
16. The Rock N’ Sock Connection
15. The Wild Samoans
14. The Rockers
13. The Mega Powers
12. The Valiant Brothers
11. Demolition
10. The British Bulldogs
9. The Brothers of Destruction
8. The New Age Outlaws
7. The Usos
6. The Legion of Doom
5. The Dudley Boyz
4. Edge & Christian
3. Hart Foundation
2. The Hardy Boyz
1. The New Day
After WWE Network’s move to Peacock for the United States fans, a series aired focusing on WWE’s Top 50 Greatest Female Superstars where seven-time Women’s Champion Trish Stratus topped the fray. Following the listing of the top 50 Greatest Tag Teams, it's likely that more such countdowns will be available on Peacock in due course.