The Shield arrested and attacked on WWE Raw by Braun Strowman

It was last week when Braun Strowman formed an alliance with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler on Raw. We were unsure whether this marked an official heel-turn for the Monster Among Men. Well, last night’s show from Columbus, Ohio kicked off on the same note as the trio walked into the arena to announce that they are together.

However, The Shield interrupted the heel trio. Their music hit the arena as they made their iconic entrance through the crowd and surrounded the ring to pounce on the heel superstar standing inside the ring. This led to a brawl and the acting general manager of WWE Raw, who was concerned about things getting out of hands sent the entire Raw roster to separate the two factions.

The brawl was broken as the superstars took both the team to the back. Later, the security team arrived and took control of the situation. They handcuffed the three members of The Shield to escort them out of the arena.

Later, Michael Cole gave an update that the Shield were in police custody. In the meantime, the rampage of the heel trio continued on Raw as they stole the spotlight by attacking The Revival in the backstage to win themselves a tag team match in which they defeated the B-Team to win the WWE Raw tag team championships.

Later, the Shield were out of the jail and came back to Raw to seek retribution. But the heel superstars’ number games worked against the Shield. Braun Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre took advantage of the situation and beat the hell out of them to leave them lying on the back.

All the heel superstars surrounded The Shield’s lying bodies to close WWE Raw. We haven't seen the Hounds of Justice being dismantled like this before. It will be hard for them to regroup before the Hell in a Cell PPV which is less than two weeks away.