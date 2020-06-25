English
The Undertaker - Has The Legend legit retired from WWE?

By Raja
The Undertaker (image courtesy WWE.com)
The Undertaker (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, June 25: The final chapter of Undertaker: The Last Ride aired last Sunday night on the WWE Network to keep The Undertaker on the pro-wrestling headlines. It was announced that the most prolific performer in sports entertainment won't step into the ring, ever again. After years of teasing, the Deadman might really be retiring from WWE for good.

However, there's a flip side of the coin that still makes us believe that he could be back in the ring especially depending on the fact that this kind of situation happened in the past. PWInsider.com noted that the door is wide open in WWE through which The Undertaker could make a return in the future.

While speaking in the documentary, Taker noted if there's an “emergency, break glass” situation, he will lace up the boots. He does know how much Vince McMahon has trusted him and considered him to be the 'old guard' whenever the TV ratings go down or he struggles to sell out a pay-per-view event. It seems he would be ready for more of those situations, on short notice.

Speaking on his life after WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker noted that he is contended with the experience and won't regret if that was the last. He wants to be with his family, friends and be “in the moment with them.” He also made a symbolic reference, being a Texas-resident that a time comes when “the cowboy really rides away.”

But most significantly, he never mentioned the word 'retire' ever. WWE also didn't use the same phrase while throwing tribute to the legend over social media. The company does know that The Undertaker character is precious which shouldn't be taken away, forever. So they are applying the same old strategy from the past to keep the audience in dark about his future.

The same situation occurred in 2014 when Brock Lesnar broke the WrestleMania streak by pinning Taker for the first time at the grandest stage. Three years later, Roman Reigns pinned him for the second time that witnessed him leaving ring gear in the middle of the ring. On both the occasions, media promoted those incidents as his last only to be seen him coming back donning his iconic trench-coat.

While appearing in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker left a few hints that he won't mind making a comeback. While wrestling has become physically challenging for him, his mind always wants him to stay.

The thought that he’s a father who has to take care of children, keeps him away from action as sometimes physical capacity could be a catastrophe due to growing age. But then again, if his name appears on a match card, he’d be there to steal the show, again, "I can’t do the things I used to do. But if my name is on the card, my goal is to try to go out and steal the show. I can’t go out and perform half-ass. Otherwise, I’m cheating somebody. Ultimately, I will be the one to make that decision."

As you can see Mark Callaway still has the etch to convert to The Undertaker and send chills through the spine of the WWE Universe with that infamous gong. He also signed a 15-year deal, recently as confirmed during the interview with SI. While he can’t be active performer till his 70s, a few in-ring appearances are supposedly left and Vince McMahon will churn it out of him, whenever needed.

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
