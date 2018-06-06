The Undertaker to return at WWE Madison Square Garden event in July

The billboard above the MSG Arena shows an image of The Undertaker's return. While, WWE also officially gave some updates on their website to confirm the same. Now we can officially say that The Deadman is coming back to hunt down his next opponent. However, there is no updates on who he will meet the event.

This will mark the third appearance for the Undertaker this year. After much speculations about his retirement, he returned at Wrestlemania 34 where he defeated John Cena in his yard for a record time of just 2 minutes and 45 seconds. He later was part of the Greatest Royal Rumble event where Rusev was put inside a Casket courtesy of him.

For the first time in 8 years, The Undertaker returns live in action to The Garden on Saturday, July 7th. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/0xcQ5CeThO — MSG (@TheGarden) June 4, 2018

This fuelled up speculations about more appearances for the Phenom in the near future. The below statements from WWE’s officially confirmed that,

“There will be a chill in the air in New York City on Saturday, July 7, when The Undertaker competes in Madison Square Garden as part of the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour. This will mark The Deadman’s first appearance in The World’s Most Famous Arena in eight years.”

This announcement is ecpected to add boost to the ticket sales for the event on July 7th. It will be a WWE Raw exclusive live event to entertain the New Yorkers. Ronda Rousey is also booked on this night apart from the most iconic performer of the sports entertainment industry.

The Undertaker has had some great moments in the Madison Square Garden Arena. Over the years he battled several legends in this battlefield. The list includes Stone Cold Steve Austin at SummerSlam in 1998, Mankind at Survivor Series in 1996 or Kane at Wrestlemania XX.

The last time he competed in this venue was way back in 2010. On September 25th of that year, Kane defeated him for the World Heavyweight Championship in a New York Street Fight. Two years before that, Undertaker teamed up with John Cena to win a match against D-Generation X and Jeri-show.

The Phenom is said to be in a great shape after a successful hip surgery last year. So he is set to feature in numerous matches in the future as per recent updates. It will be interesting to see whether WWE books him for Summerslam which takes place in the same city on August 19th.