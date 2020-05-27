The Undertaker says he will 'Never, Ever Retire' from WWE

While speaking with Jan Murphy of The Toronto Sun this week to promote "The Last Ride" on the WWE Network, Taker acknowledged his love for this industry that forces him to come back. But he couldn't deny that 'Father Time' is right behind him and the clock has started ticking.

"Obviously, you don't do this business unless you just truly love it," he said. "You might try to attempt to do this business, but if it's not in your heart and soul, you're not going to be a success. You might be a flash in the pan. For most of my adult life, this is what I've done and I've done it at the highest level. I do realise that Father Time is tapping me on the shoulder. And I don't want to turn around and face him."

The greatest sports entertainer of all-time has always wanted to go out from the circuit in a grand way where people can't really complain about stretching his career. He loves to think that he has at least one final match left that would be fitting to the legendary Undertaker character,

"I feel like I've got a match (left) that is befitting what I feel like that the legacy of The Undertaker deserves," he said. "But the hard part is, if I grade myself, I grade myself on where I was physically in the early 2000s. I don't grade myself on the curve of it being 2020 and being 55 years old."

The Phenome worked at this year's WrestleMania 36 in a unique Boneyard Match against AJ Styles that stole the show. It could have been a perfect send-off match for him. But he seemed open to working WrestleMania 37 in Los Angeles, next year. But he also doesn't have the interest to perform in another match at the grandest stage if there are no fans.

"It would be tough to try to look forward to going and performing a match in an empty warehouse," he said. However, the involvement at a future WrestleMania pay-per-view is far from guaranteed, at this point. "You never say never, but to make it to Mania again, it's going to take something really, really juicy," The Undertaker proceeded.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would be happy to know that the most trusted shoulder would never truly retire from the business as he plans on being involved even after hanging up those boots.

"I'll never, ever retire completely," The Deadman said. "I may not get in the ring and wrestle anymore, but I'll always somehow be involved I'm sure within the industry. For 30 years, I've been a mainstay in the ring."

The 55-year-old WWE Legend let knew that he would have opted for retirement from in-ring competition, the way WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels did. WWE set up the final stage for him in a perfect Streak vs. Career match in 2010 that turned out to be a benchmark match when it comes to pro-wrestling.

Taker admitted how he feels jealous of Shawn while thinking of that match, "I tell people all the time how jealous I am of Shawn (Michaels). When we had the retirement match, he was such peace and was so content, he knew that he had done everything that he wanted to do and he got to go out on his terms and he went out on a match that was befitting his legacy."