Three big matches revealed for WWE Fastlane 2019 PPV

By Raja
WWE Fastlane set for March 10 (image courtesy Twitter)
Bengaluru, February 1: With the completion of the 32nd annual Royal Rumble event, the Road to Wrestlemania has well and truly away. It was a unique experience for the WWE Universe as they witnessed a pay-per-view event in a baseball stadium with 40000 plus capacity. Two of the Rumble match winners will now go on to headline the biggest event of the year in April.

But until then, WWE will deliver two more PPVs that could generate new rivalries. At this time, we have received reports from reliable sources about the potential lineup for the Fastlane PPV which takes place in March. It shows that the creative team might want to go with the filler feuds until the Wrestlemania storylines pick up.

Before we let you know about the potential matches for Fastlane, we should remind you that the next big WWE Network special will be the Elimination Chamber which will be hosted at the The Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 17. And three weeks later WWE moves to Ohio to host Fastlane PPV at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on March 10.

Now local agencies have already teased some of the big matches for the Fastlane 2019 card just to sell early tickets for the event. Thanks to PWInsider.com, we have also received a hint of what the potential lineup could be. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley could be lined up against each other in singles contests.

As you can see none of these matches are new for the WWE Universe. Already a number of contests for these rivalries have taken place in the recent past. So it's clear that the show creatives will try to add fresh matchups for this particular show. If executed properly, it will increase the anticipation for Wrestlemania 35 which will be hosted in April.

Fastlane has always been a filler event ever since WWE scheduled it before Wrestlemania. The tradition will continue in 2019, too. It looks like Daniel Bryan will come out of the Elimination Chamber as still the WWE Champion and re-engage in a feud with his nemesis, AJ Styles. This rivalry has happened on Smackdown over the past few months and may not come to an end, soon.

On WWE Raw, Seth Rollins will go on to continue his feud against Bobby Lashley for the Intercontinental Championship. It is a known fact that Brock Lesnar will not appear for any further title defenses until Wrestlemania. So this feud will fill up the gap for the prime championship. Also, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will feud against each other for the next few weeks.

    Read more about: wwe raw wwe smackdown wwe
    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
