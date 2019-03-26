English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Women’s tag team, IC title match, Reigns vs. McIntyre added to WWE Wrestlemania 35

By Raja
Womens tag team title match set for Wrestlemania 35 (image courtesy WWE.com)
Women's tag team title match set for Wrestlemania 35 (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, March 26: With just 12 days left for Wrestlemania 35, WWE has now confirmed three more matches into the match card. This makes 13 matches official for the 2019 edition of the 'show of shows’ leaving the scope for a few more in the pipeline. There is still a chance that on April 7th, we might get to see the longest run WWE pay-per-view of all-time. But before that, let’s take a look at the addition to the show after last night’s WWE Raw.

The Intercontinental Championship will be defended in a one-on-one bout between Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley. These two have been involved in a rivalry ever since Royal Rumble and it will reach a proper culmination when the two battle it out at the grandest stage of them all for the prestigious title.

Balor defeated Lashley and Jinder Mahal in a handicapped match on last night's Raw. A stipulation was added to the match which stated that if Finn Balor wins, he gets an Intercontinental title shot against Bobby Lashley. So once the match was over, WWE.com confirmed the match for the mid-card title of Raw. This was not the only title match that the official website confirmed during the flagship show in Boston.

The women’s tag team championship match was also confirmed for Wrestlemania in a multi-team affair. Sasha Banks was in action in a solo contest in front of her home crowd against Natalya, last night. The match ended in another brawl which has become a routine during their matches over the past few weeks. Nia Jax-Tamina and Beth Phoenix-Natalya were also involved in the chaos which puts the champions in real jeopardy.

The pair agreed to defend the titles against any valid competitors from the entire WWE Roster. So, WWE.com announced a fatal-four way women’s tag team championship match featuring the above-mentioned three teams and The IIconics from Smackdown. Here are the details from the official website of WWE,

“As the first bearers of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, Sasha Banks & Bayley have vowed to defend their titles anywhere against anyone. And at WrestleMania, they will indeed face just about everyone when they square off against the up-and-coming IIconics, the dominant Nia Jax & Tamina and two Superstars who helped pave the way for the Women’s Evolution, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, in a Fatal 4-Way Match.”

Drew McIntyre issued a Wrestlemania challenge to Roman Reigns during last week’s episode of WWE Raw to which the latter one responded, positively last night. The Big Dog returned to his yard to accept the challenge for the matchup on April 7th. This solidified the franchise player’s availability on the Wrestlemania 35 match card, finally.

Last but not the least, Batista demanded Triple H’s career to be on the line in their matchup at Wrestlemania 35. The Game was indeed game enough to meet the demands of The Animal. So he didn’t back away from accepting the ultimatum even at this point of his career. Batista is the only superstar whom Triple H has not defeated in his entire career in a solo contest. It does not surprise us why he would go to any extent to change the record book as confirmed in a solid promo on WWE Raw.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2019: Ashwin 'Mankads' Buttler
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue