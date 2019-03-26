Women’s tag team, IC title match, Reigns vs. McIntyre added to WWE Wrestlemania 35

The Intercontinental Championship will be defended in a one-on-one bout between Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley. These two have been involved in a rivalry ever since Royal Rumble and it will reach a proper culmination when the two battle it out at the grandest stage of them all for the prestigious title.

Balor defeated Lashley and Jinder Mahal in a handicapped match on last night's Raw. A stipulation was added to the match which stated that if Finn Balor wins, he gets an Intercontinental title shot against Bobby Lashley. So once the match was over, WWE.com confirmed the match for the mid-card title of Raw. This was not the only title match that the official website confirmed during the flagship show in Boston.

The women’s tag team championship match was also confirmed for Wrestlemania in a multi-team affair. Sasha Banks was in action in a solo contest in front of her home crowd against Natalya, last night. The match ended in another brawl which has become a routine during their matches over the past few weeks. Nia Jax-Tamina and Beth Phoenix-Natalya were also involved in the chaos which puts the champions in real jeopardy.

The pair agreed to defend the titles against any valid competitors from the entire WWE Roster. So, WWE.com announced a fatal-four way women’s tag team championship match featuring the above-mentioned three teams and The IIconics from Smackdown. Here are the details from the official website of WWE,

“As the first bearers of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, Sasha Banks & Bayley have vowed to defend their titles anywhere against anyone. And at WrestleMania, they will indeed face just about everyone when they square off against the up-and-coming IIconics, the dominant Nia Jax & Tamina and two Superstars who helped pave the way for the Women’s Evolution, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, in a Fatal 4-Way Match.”

Drew McIntyre issued a Wrestlemania challenge to Roman Reigns during last week’s episode of WWE Raw to which the latter one responded, positively last night. The Big Dog returned to his yard to accept the challenge for the matchup on April 7th. This solidified the franchise player’s availability on the Wrestlemania 35 match card, finally.

Last but not the least, Batista demanded Triple H’s career to be on the line in their matchup at Wrestlemania 35. The Game was indeed game enough to meet the demands of The Animal. So he didn’t back away from accepting the ultimatum even at this point of his career. Batista is the only superstar whom Triple H has not defeated in his entire career in a solo contest. It does not surprise us why he would go to any extent to change the record book as confirmed in a solid promo on WWE Raw.