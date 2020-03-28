Three matches announced on WWE smackdown: Updated Wrestlemania 36 Card

Three more of them were added to the show by the end of last night's SmackDown which includes two title matches.

Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was the first match to get officially announced for WrestleMania 36. Last night's SmackDown on FOX witnessed Drew Gulak defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening contest of the night.

As per the kept stipulation, Bryan who was standing in the corner of Gulak will now face Zayn for the title at the show of shows. Bryan assisted Gulak to pick up the win by pulling him away from the harm's way while Nakamura was trying to connect with the Kinshasa.

This week's SmackDown also featured The New Day vs. The Usos in the main event to determine the WrestleMania 36 challengers for SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz. The referee had to disqualify the match as the champions interfered while doing commentary for the match and attacked Big E and Kofi Kingston.

The champs thought they could get rid of a title defense at WrestleMania as the number one contenders' match was canceled. But Michael Cole instead informed the scheduled match will take place in a bigger way.

He announced that this title match at WrestleMania 36 would feature Miz and Morrison will have to defend against both The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat Ladder Match.

Spoilers ahead:

If the recent reports are any indications then this Triple Threat is likely to be altered again next Friday during the SmackDown go-home episode for WrestleMania. It was informed in a carried report by WrestlingINC.com that The Miz was pulled from WrestleMania because he was sick.

So this match will be changed to John Morrison vs. one of The Usos in a singles Ladder Match. There's no update on how WWE is going to convert the triple threat into a singles ladder match.

The third WrestleMania match announced from last night's SmackDown was the rumoured singles contest between Otis and Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler mentioned during the shown backstage segment that Mandy Rose will be standing in his corner.

Later Rose told Ziggler that she will support him in this match at WrestleMania, but refused to present herself as some kind of prize over whom Otis and Ziggler will be fighting for. Rose was then seen walking away while Ziggler had his arm around her.

With that being said, 15 matches have been announced for WrestleMania 36 which airs on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET, via the WWE Network and pay-per-view. Tapings for the show has already been done from the Performance Center alongside some other locations.

Here's the current match card which should have multiple changes next week as we have already reported that Roman Reigns won't be working at the biggest event of the year,

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler