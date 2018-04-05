Three WWE Network documentaries to be filmed at Wrestlemania 34

There will be two dream matches for the fans as for the next two main events are concerned. The first one will take place between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship. For the first time, these two will compete against each other for the prime title which will represent a marquee match from the blue brand.

Also, the entire pro-wrestling universe will wait for the Undertaker vs. John Cena match. They have been waiting to see this for more than 15 years. The match will finally be seen at the grandest stage of them all in New Orleans, Louisiana.

We also need to remember that Ronda Rousey is set to debut at Wrestlemania, as well which will bring some major mainstream attention to the company. She is one of the most celebrated female athletes around the world. With these much heavy names competing on the show, the WWE Network will be the place to subscribe for.

The video platform offered by the WWE will be bringing out more original contents to keep the subscriber ratings go to upwards. According to the reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there will be more than three documentaries shoot, backstage at Wrestlemania. Usually, these docu-series are shot in time of the big-four PPV events or any special occasion. These air at a later point as big attractions on WWE Network.

Amongst these three, the first documentary will focus itself on the 34th edition of Wrestlemania. Each year, we see the backstage stories in a WWE 24 special series. The second one will showcase the return of The Undertaker from last year’s retirement match. The third one will take us through the special journey of Ronda Rousey for her debut match at the grandest event of the year.

It was also revealed by the source that a number of Table For 3 episodes will also be taped during the Wrestlemania weekend. This is the best time to do so since several legends appear for one-off occasions. Overall, the WWE Network will be benefitted from it to a huge extent.