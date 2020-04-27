Top five Money in the Bank cash-in moments in WWE history

Edge (Special Mention)

After winning the first-ever Money In The Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21, Edge was as confused as the WWE Universe on how he could use this contract. People didn't have any idea how this briefcase could become a championship opportunity. Then came the New Year's Revolution pay-per-view where John Cena won the Elimination Chamber main event match to retain his WWE Championship.

He could barely stand after the match when Edge showed up and cashed in Money In The Bank to start a new title match against Cena. Two of Edge's pendant Spears followed to let him win his first WWE Championship. A Hall of Fame career began on that night but most importantly, WWE Universe got familiar with the concept of capitalizing through MITB cash-in.

Randy Orton (SummerSlam 2013)

The Apex Predator of the WWE won Money In The Bank briefcase in the 2013 edition and waited for almost 2 months to have his contract cash-in at SummerSlam. Daniel Bryan won the main event match by defeating John Cena with Triple H being the special guest referee.

After the match, Triple H turned on Bryan by hitting a Pedigree. His long-time buddy Orton ran in with the briefcase and just hooked the legs to become the new WWE Champion. Orton and Triple H showed one hell of sadistic sides of their on-screen character from that point that also led the foundation of The Authority stable formation which would go on to rule WWE for months to follow.

Dolph Ziggler (Post-WrestleMania 29 episode of Raw)

The 'show-off' lived up to his moniker the night after WrestleMania 29 when he decided to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract on Alberto Del Rio who was all battered up after defending the world title on two back to back nights. Ziggler came in taking advantage of his hurt knees and pin him via a Zig-Zag to take away the world title from Del Rio. The audience wanted Ziggler that night and they got the same making the moment as one of the wildest in WWE history.

Edge (May 8, 2007 episode of SmackDown)

The Ultimate Opportunist sighted The Undertaker after robbing Mr. Kennedy off Money In The Bank opportunity in 2007. Just four days after capturing MITB briefcase on Raw, Edge moved to SmackDown when the then world champion Undertaker was down after a brutal steel cage match against Batista.

If that's not it, Mark Henry sucked the life out of him with a vicious post-match attack. Edge appeared like a Piranha smelling blood and hit two Spears on the Deadman to win the world title. It appeared to be a key moment in SmackDown history with the first cash-in on the blue brand. Plus, Edge became the new ruler and one of the top performers for SmackDown, since that point.

Dean Ambrose (Money In The Bank 2016)

2016 Money In The Bank was a memorable night for The Shield fans as all three members were holding the WWE Championship on separate occasions. Roman Reigns lost the title to Seth Rollins in the main event. Moments later, Dean Ambrose appeared in the scene to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract which he won just earlier that night.

A Dirty Deeds later, Ambrose was standing tall with his first WWE Title win as the crowd went nuts. The whole arena was transformed into the Ambrose Asylum as The Lunatic Fringe set a new record by cashing in Money In The Bank briefcase within just one hour and 16 minutes of winning it.

Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 31)

The top of this list belongs to another Shield member who set a benchmark when it comes to Money In The Bank cash-ins. Rollins solidified his image as The Architect ever since winning MITB briefcase in 2014 and decided to create a WrestleMania moment during the 31st edition.

Most of the fans were expecting Roman Reigns to end Brock Lesnar's title run during the main event. But Rollins suddenly ran out through the ramp to join the match and make it a Triple Threat.

He escaped the scene after stomping down Reigns' head into the mat for the referee's three-count. The audience of Levi's Stadium was fully shocked at what happened which led the voice of the WWE, Michael Cole, to refer to this incident as 'The Heist of the Century.'