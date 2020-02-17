Top five rumours related to WWE Wrestlemania 36

Divas of Doom set for Women's Tag Team Titles match

The current tag champs for the female division of the WWE have been portrayed strongly and thus they can claim a big match when it comes to the grandest stage. As per the reports of Slice Wrestling, WWE officials have been planning to conduct a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) and The Divas of Doom (Natalya & Beth Phoenix) at WrestleMania 36.

If this plan does not work out then they are considering to host a Fatal-4-way women's tag team title match. It would be a similar experience that we had at WrestleMania 35 last year. The planned bout would then contain The Kabuki Warriors, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, a tag team from SmackDown and a tag team from NXT. At present, The Kabuki Warriors aren't involved in any feud with a tag team as Asuka was on a mission to capture the Raw Women's Championship only to come up short.

Hulk Hogan won’t be returning to action

Speculations broke out regarding WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan potentially getting cleared for in-ring action to have one final match in WWE at WrestleMania 36. He was heavily campaigning to get this send-off match since the ‘show of shows' takes place in his hometown of Tampa. But Wrestlingnews.com has wiped out the chances with a recent report suggesting WWE has no plan for Hogan,

"I've been told that the people in creative have not heard anything about plans for Hogan at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa. I was also told that there has been no talk on Hogan being cleared by WWE doctors. So, if Hogan ends up appearing at WrestleMania then it will likely not be in a match where he would take bumps."

Although The Hulkster has been posting photos and videos proving that he is ‘jacking' himself up keeping Wrestlemania in mind, it does not mean that WWE doctors have cleared him for competing in a match. They must not be ready to take risks with the 60+ aged superstar who has undergone a back surgery at the end of 2019. So it appears that Hulk Hogan will only appear during WrestleMania 36 weekend as nWo's Hollywood Hogan when the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 takes place at the Amway Center.

Christian returning through Edge-Randy Orton feud

Edge vs. Randy Orton is one of the hottest angles that would take us through the Road to WrestleMania 36. The Rated R Superstar was back to in-ring action from a career-ending neck concussion only to suffer a Con-Chair-To attack from his former Rated RKO tag team partner. He will eventually be back to seek redemption. It seems he could have backup alongside in the form of his best friend Christian. As reported by Brad Shepard, the former world champion would be involved in the ongoing storyline in some form,

"According to a source in WWE, retired Superstar Christian has been discussed as a possibility to get involved in the rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton. I'm told his involvement may even include an in-ring return, pending medical clearance. The plan is for the rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton to go all the way to April for WrestleMania 36, so they'll need to fill time and the backstory is already there."

Christian was reportedly disqualified from in-ring altercations by the WWE medical personnel. As a result, we have not seen him competing in matches since 2014 that also led to a quiet retirement. Rumours suggest that WWE even plans to use Captain Charisma in a physical capacity as this intense feud needs so. Not much update is available on the return of the Killer Switch innovator but WWE Universe would love to see him back into the mix if this happens.

John Cena vs. Goldberg happening?

Earlier reports from The Dirty Sheets predicted that Goldberg is the favorite heading into the Universal Championship match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown. He could win the gold to set up a match at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. But Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Fiend will retain to go up against Roman Reigns on April 5th.

This leaves an interesting equation on SmackDown, where the other two top names, Goldberg and John Cena, without any concrete plan for the showcase of immortals. Thus, there's a slight chance remains where the two respective franchise players of WCW and WWE could end up meeting in a fantasy match. It's a wild rumour, as of now but Cena is returning on SmackDown, probably to get involved in competition. Hence, we can expect a mega match to be in-store for the 16-time world champion.

Drew McIntyre to main-event?

As reported on multiple occasions in the past, Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt is all set to be the main event of WrestleMania 36 handing a record fifth last match on the card for the challenger on the grandest stage of them all. However, WWE Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman is willing to schedule Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, the final match on the WrestleMania card. Here's what Tom Colohue had to offer regarding this,

"WWE sources have made it clear to me that Paul Heyman is campaigning heavily to have McIntyre main event WrestleMania. Vince McMahon's preference for the event's main event is still believed to be Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt."

Vince McMahon was obviously not getting along with this decision at the beginning but later said to be convinced by Heyman. Thus, the focus of WrestleMania main event spotlight would be upon Drew McIntyre who is ready to slay the beast and could become the possessor of the most coveted prize in sports entertainment, as per Wrestling Observer. His win is not locked in as it depends on merchandise selling and how much ‘over' McIntyre can get with the fans as a babyface.