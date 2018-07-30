Top rumours around WWE Summerslam 2018 PPV

There will be no exception this year as well as we are fast approaching August 19th, the day the event will happen at the Barclays Center Arena, which hosts the event for the fourth consecutive year.

Brock Lesnar is that one constant name who's been the main event of this show for the previous years. He is likely to retain the spot courtesy of his Universal Championship defense.

During his absence from the WWE, the internet has always been busy to provide rumours around him. The latest from those suggest that Brock Lesnar will drop the title at this year's Summerslam. It will be after one and a half years that the champion will be someone other than the former UFC champion.

The expectation is that once he drops the title it will clear his way for UFC. He will start preparing for a fight against Daniel Cormier in 2019. There is no concrete update whether he would be part of the WWE after the title match. Currently, the post-Summerslam episode of WWE Raw still advertises him for an appearance.

Rumours also suggest that an mentally instable superstar will make his return to the WWE either at Summerslam or the very next night on Raw. We expect the Brooklyn crowd to come to life when Dean Ambrose's music hit the arena if the reports are true.

Reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter hinted about his return,

“He’s supposed to be back sometime by I think pretty soon. I was told late-Summer and we’re mid-Summer so it shouldn’t be too long.”

It is very likely that Dean Ambrose will be back on the scene with a heel gimmick. So expect all hell to break loose when he turns his back against either Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns at Summerslam. This would completely change the main event picture.

Finally, The Undertaker is still involved in Summerslam conversation. The Observer hints that he is still not ruled out of a match in this upcoming PPV. But there is no confirmation for a match and his body condition is expected to decide whether he wishes to perform or not.

A rematch against John Cena seems the most valid option for him at this moment. However, the franchise player is unlikely to come back to WWE at this time. Currently, there is a 50-50 chance of seeing this rematch from Wrestlemania. We will learn more about this situation as the PPV gets closer.