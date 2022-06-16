Top WWE Superstar Sasha Banks reportedly released by the company

While providing the latest update on the situation, Wrestling Inc.’s Raj Giri dropped a tweet suggesting that Banks has been released by the WWE.

However, it is still unknown at this point whether WWE released the former Smackdown roster member or it was requested by the superstar herself.

To begin with the situation, Sasha Banks and Naomi opted to walk out from the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw where they were advertised to feature in a Six-Pack Challenge main event match.

I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end — Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) June 16, 2022

The two were the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions which were relinquished on the spot. As a consequence, WWE handed out indefinite suspensions to them without pay while an announcement was also made of an upcoming tournament to crown new women’s tag team champions.

Although no outlet has confirmed the news, former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide informed that Banks’ contract was up within two months. Naomi’s situation was also somewhat similar as she has since removed all references to WWE from her Twitter bio.

WWE has repeatedly blasted the former tag champs for “disappointing the WWE Universe” with their walkout. Plus, they have also removed all references for the two wrestlers from their TV graphic intro, deleted their Facebook pages, and pulled all their merchandise from WWE Shop.

We expect an official update on the present scenario by the WWE about Sasha Banks as she is a global female wrestling icon. Her departure will not only affect millions of her fans but also the WWE sponsors and shareholders.

The 30-year-old superstar who is with the WWE since 2012 had the honor of featuring in the first-ever singles all-female Wrestlemania main-event match against Bianca Belair in 2021 over the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

She reportedly leaves the WWE as a former 5-time Raw Women’s Champion, 1-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, 1-time NXT Women’s Champion, and three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.