Triple H added to work in UK tour of WWE in November

London, Oct 28: Triple H was back in action just a few days ago against the Bulgarian Brute Rusev on a Smackdown Live Event. It was his first match since the Wrestlemania 33 PPV.

At the biggest event of the year, The Game competed against Seth Rollins in a non-sanctioned match and put him over by digesting a loss.

His match with Rusev was arranged in an emergency condition after Smackdown stars, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens were pulled from WWE’s tour of South America due to personal reasons. Apparently, that was not a one-off affair for the 14-time world champion to compete in a match in the current scenario.

It is now confirmed by the WWE that Triple H might compete in not one but several matches during the upcoming United Kingdom tour of WWE. It is the annual tour of the company to the overseas for almost a couple of weeks. Every year, around this time, the entire roster flew to the UK to host multiple shows.

This year, the tour will kick off from November 1st onwards. Apart from the non-televised house shows, two episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown Live will also be hosted in the second week of November. The Manchester Arena in Manchester will be the host of this televised tapings.

WWE UK tour 2017 has already shaped up to be pretty big with title matches already confirmed for the UK champion, Pete Dunne. Also, Kurt Angle will be joining the tour for the first time since returning to the company. Now, Triple H’s addition to the shows has made it even bigger. Check out the potential schedule of seeing the veteran in action:

“The King of Kings will see ring action when the WWE Live tour begins in Glasgow, Scotland’s SSE Hydro Wednesday, Nov. 1. On Thursday, Nov. 2, it’s off to England and the Brighton Centre, followed by London’s SSE Wembley Arena on Friday, Nov. 3, and Minehead’s Butlins Arena on Saturday, Nov. 4. Triple H completes his leg of the tour in Cardiff, Wales’ Motorpoint Arena on Sunday, Nov. 5.”

U.K., be ready. I’ll be there. In the middle of the ring.



Glasgow 11/1 Brighton 11/2 London 11/3 Minehead 11/4 Cardiff 11/5#WWEUKTour — Triple H (@TripleH) October 27, 2017

The cerebral assassin of the WWE also took his Twitter handle to give the good news to the fans. With these multiple off-screen appearances from Triple H, his return to WWE TV might come sooner than expected.