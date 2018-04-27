Triple H gives inside look of the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

Triple H arrived in Saudi Arabia, a week earlier, to officiate things, in person. Not only is he supervising the creative things but he has also taken note of the ongoing tryouts in the country to find new talents that will be recruited for NXT, at a later point. Meanwhile, he appeared in a conference call to talk about Greatest Royal Rumble.

In a conference call in Saudi Arabia, the head honcho of the WWE was asked about how the company was able to host such a huge show in a country which is outside the territory of the United States. Triple H stated that that’s what they do. They scout talents and places to come up with such big ideas and host shows that people can remember, for a long time.

Visited the 4th day of #KSATryouts today. This week was a huge success due to the hard work of @WWE Talent Development, @WWEPerformCtr coaches and @WWENXT talent. #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/u2MDgDHy3A — Triple H (@TripleH) April 21, 2018

He admitted that there was an initial problem since WWE had to deal with the biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania, this month, itself. Due to this, schedules had to be adjusted to a bigger extent. But, wherever they go, most of the fans worship them as superheroes which is the main inspiration behind this.

Triple H also spoke about the contract signed between the WWE and the Saudi Arabia Sports Authority. It will remain intact for the upcoming ten years which is why we can expect to see such huge events, quite often, in the future. Cultural exchange between the USA and the Middle East countries will be one of the key factors of these shows.

The 16-time world champion also shared the warm welcome that he receives while coming to this country of Saudi Arabia, every time. The rest of the world might have misconceptions about this region due to the false speculated news. This is not true, at all, according to him.

Also, the interviewer asked him the main motto behind facing John Cena at Greatest Royal Rumble event. He admitted that renewing rivalries against Cena is something special. Plus, these are the two names that do not need any buildup to set up a match. Check out his comments,

“I'm thrilled to be here, in Saudi Arabia, and very excited to wrestle in front of fans who've been watching us on television since the 1990s. As far as John Cena is concerned, it's always a pleasure to work with him, and we had a great rivalry in the past.

We haven't faced each other in nearly ten years, and I think the time is right for us to step into the ring one more time and show the young guys how it's done.”