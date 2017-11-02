Triple H performs as member of The Shield in Glasgow

Bengaluru, November 2: The WWE tour of United Kingdom kicked off last night with a live event and for the next few days, the WWE roster will travel across different cities of UK to entertain the British fans.

The first of those events was held at the SSE Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland where we witnessed a big replacement for Roman Reigns.

The Shield was placed in the main event of the night sans the Big Dog. Triple H showed up as the third member to join Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as the crowd erupted. It was a surreal scene as The Game donned the iconic in-ring gear of the faction as well as the trademark fist-bump inside the ring.

The match featured The Shield and the team of Sheamus, Cesaro and Bray Wyatt where the face team picked up the win. You can see a few moments of the match as given below. The good thing about this match is that Wyatt return to action after his latest meningitis infection that kept him away from the TLC PPV. He is expected to continue for the rest of this tour.

Earlier, WWE announced that the cerebral assassin of the WWE will compete on the UK tour this year. It was not specified as in which capacity he would be seen. With last night’s appearance, we know what's is store as he will play a proxy to Roman Reigns during the tour.

Fans might have enjoyed the moment of Triple H acting as a member of the Shield, but it takes away the thrills of the kayfabe role on WWE TV. The Game, earlier, had a bad blood with the Hounds of Justice and was the sole reason behind the split in the group in 2014. Even earlier this year, he had a match against Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 33.

So, without any proper buildup, it was quite odd to see the bitter rivals teaming up in a match. This clearly indicates that the officials could not pick a adequate replacement for the franchise player of the company who missed the show due to a viral infection.