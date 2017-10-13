Triple H on mission to discover more Indian pro-wrestlers

Bengaluru, October 13: Triple H was in India a few days ago to promote the WWE Live show scheduled in the month of December. After the success seen last year, the biggest pro-wrestling promotion will return to the subcontinent for hosting house shows as part of the WWE Raw brand. Jinder Mahal, the reigning WWE Champion will also be part of the touring group.

Now, it’s no secret that WWE is trying hard to grab the attention on Indian entertainment industry for a long time. They have recently found success by keeping Jinder Mahal as the champion for the long run. His reign will soon touch the landmark of 150 days.

This is a proof that the company is determined to spread their wings across India. But, they need more names from here in order to get more publicity. Apart from Jinder, The Great Khali is the only name who made it big at the pinnacle of sports entertainment.

In an interview, Triple H, the EVP of talent relations pointed out the fact that WWE could not find the right pathway for emerging talents in India. This is why even if any talent dreamt of becoming a WWE superstar, they did not know what they needed to do. Check out his comments from The National:

"The WWE hasn't presented the right pathways. If you were an athlete in India and you watch WWE and thought you really wanna do this, the pathway wasn't clear. How would you become WWE superstar nobody really knew"

The Game also found a strategy to encounter the problem where a potential contest might be held by the end of this year, much similar to the WWE tryouts. By the end of this process, 11 emerging talents will get an opportunity to train as WWE athletes,

"So we are doing some work and, by the end of the year, we will have 11 Indian talents … under training to be the next generation WWE superstar — and it is the most we ever had. And you will see it increase even further over the next few years."

Needless to say, it would be a great opportunity for people who are willing to make a career in pro-wrestling. If they are able to find success in the upcoming contest then WWE performance center might turn out to be the next stop for them where they will get to work-out with veteran names of the WWE.