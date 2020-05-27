Triple H: Ronda Rousey is 'one of the greatest performers' in WWE

But Triple H, Ronda's mentor in the WWE has a different take on those comments who assisted that the fans should take those comments with a pinch of salt. He also suggested that he’d love to welcome the former UFC Bantamweight Champion back in the WWE whenever she feels ready to do so.

The Game recently spoke to TMZ and commented on Ronda Rousey potentially making a return to WWE after a long hiatus. He said the company will welcome her back anytime given she is 'one of the greatest performers' WWE has ever had.

“Of course, we want her. Of course, we do! One of the greatest performers for us ever,” Triple H stated to TMZ while speaking about Ronda.

The conversation proceeded where Triple H was reminded how 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' disrespected the entire pro-wrestling fraternity calling the sport 'fake' and also denied to perform for the 'ungrateful' fans. WWE COO had a different take on these comments as he thinks it's Ronda's own way to infuriate the fans who may be donning the kayfabe heel character even in real life.

“I think Ronda’s in a place in her personal life where she’s figuring some things out,” Triple H continued. “But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that’s what will light up the fans that love the business?”

The 14-time world champion also confirmed that despite Ronda's time-off getting extended, day by day, the former Raw Women’s Champion isn't detached with the company. The two parties share a warm relationship that would eventually help to make the return happening. “We still have a great relationship on everything [with Ronda] and when she is ready, absolutely [we’ll have her back],” concluded Triple H.

Ronda Rousey shocked the WWE Universe by appearing at Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2018. She then teamed with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34.

Moving forward, Rousey then won the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam of that year. She would hold the belt all the way until WrestleMania 35 where Becky Lynch pinned her in a Triple Threat and thereby send her to the hiatus.

Since that night, Ronda Rousey wasn't spotted on WWE TV. She has been seen acting, performing on reality shows, and even voicing a character for a Mortal Kombat video game. But all the recent pitches for her comeback didn't come to fruition. Only time will tell how WWE finally plans to bring the UFC Hall of Famer back onboard.