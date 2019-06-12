Triple H to team-up with Bullet Club during WWE tour to Japan

As per the latest advertisements from WWE Japan Youtube channel, Triple H will return to competition when the entire roster visits the country to host two Live Events. It will take place on June 28th and June 29th at Ryogoku Kokugikan featuring all the prime names from both WWE Raw and Smackdown.

And the headliner for the first house show is none other than Triple H who returns to action in Japan for the first time in over a decade. He will team up with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to take on Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Samoa Joe. In case you didn't know, Styles formed the Bullet Club during his time in NJPW with Gallows-Anderson. The group is still very much active via different members despite the absence of Styles and his 'Good Brothers' from Japan.

The reunion of WWE's version of The Club will be 'too sweet' as The Cerebral Assassin of WWE will join them. Furthermore, the ads have clearly been promoting the return of AJ Styles with his former pals to ensure that he should be okay to perform after the shoulder injury.

You can see the full match card below for the two Live Events which will continue to be updated,

June 28

• WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

• Triple H & AJ Styles & Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Drew McIntyre & Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley & Samoa Joe

• WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss

• WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane

• WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson)

• Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode

• Ricochet vs. Cesaro

June 29

• Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman & AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin & Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley

• WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss – Triple Threat Match

• WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

• Ricochet vs. Cesaro

Triple H has been on a wrestling spree in recent times and his inclusion on WWE Japan Live match card was expected as WWE is putting all efforts to please the huge Japanese fanbase. Don't be surprised if the company announces something big in the days to come. However, The COO of the company battling in a ring, itself will be the marquee attraction for WWE's tour to the eastern country.