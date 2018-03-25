Triple H updates on AJ Styles’ Wrestlemania 34 WWE title match

WWE Universe was thrilled to learn that the dream match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura was set to become a reality in New Orleans, Louisiana. But, an injury to Styles at a recent Madison Square Garden Live Event on March 16 has thrown doubts over the contest.

From that night onwards, an injury scare broke out around AJ Styles. He was kept off in-ring competitions on that night and all the shows after the news broke.

However, no official update on the injury has been received, till date. But, it is certain that the WWE Champion is dealing with a legit issue. In a recent interview, he assured the fans that he will be at Wrestlemania, no matter what and the match is on. The extent of the injury is still unclear.

Meanwhile, Triple H spoke on this issue and it is bound to keep the fans in tension. The head honcho of the company attended a media conference in New Orleans to promote the Wrestlemania PPV. Catch-Newz was able to catch up with him and ask about the status of the WWE title-holder.

The EVP of talent relations stated that the doctors are working overtime to clear AJ Styles in time for Wrestlemania. This man, himself is a dedicated superstar who is going through the procedures to be back in full shape. But, still, the match is not confirmed.

Positive news about this situation is that the champion himself believes that he will be completely okay. Plus, he said the rehab process has been happening smoothly. Check out the comments from Triple H, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

“You always have to have a plan B and in case, you also have to have a plan C. So we try to have in mind what can potentially happen. AJ is an amazing sportsman and saying that we should replace AJ Styles would be really hard you know. It is not necessarily a talent that can be replaced but we would have done our best. But AJ works diligently to heal his wound and make sure he’s in great shape for WrestleMania.”

The Game alluded to the fact that no backup plan might work for AJ Styles. He is such a phenomenal athlete that no plan B or C will work well to replace him in an event like Wrestlemania. Hence, all we can is hope that he will be 100 percent fit to work at the grandest stage of them all on April 8th.