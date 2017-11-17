WWE announce Triple H Vs Roman Reigns for UAE tour

Bengaluru, November 17: Triple H was forced to return to in-ring action as part of WWE South America tour. Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens pulled out of the tour. Hence, he flew to Chile to perform in the main event and ever since that, The Game has performed in a number of house shows.

He acted as the replacement for Roman Reigns as a member of The Shield as Reigns was infected by menigitis virus. Plus, in the upcoming shows, The Game will perform as the main event attraction. This includes a huge Wrestlemania-caliber match at a live event.

This time, a mega match has been announced between Triple H and Roman Reigns and it will take place during the WWE Live in Abu Dhabi on December 8th. This is the same day WWE Live in India was scheduled.

But, it was later canceled to make the December 9th event in India a supershow. So, the fans in Abu Dhabi will get to see a big match that took place only once before this. The very next day we will witness Triple H take on Jinder Mahal, the India-native in India.

Apart from the blockbuster main event, Abu Dhabi fans will also get to see a tag team championship match. The Raw tag team champions, Sheamus and Cesaro will take on Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins inside a steel cage.

The other regular names who will be part of the tour are Braun Strowman, Kane, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and many more stars from Raw. Triple H has acted as a face in the recent shows. But, with this upcoming match against the franchise player of the company, he is likely to turn a bonafide heel.

These two superstars featured in the main event of Wrestlemania 32. On that night, The Big Dog of the WWE defeated the authority figure for the WWE Championship at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas which witnessed the one of a kind match.