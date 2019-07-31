Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair dream match confirmed at WWE Summerslam 2019

Hints were there for this dream contest as WWE.com scheduled the returnee to appear for a talk-show hosted by Jerry 'The King' Lawler in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. King made a royal entry in the middle of a standing ovation of his hometown crowd to bring out his special guest of the night in the form of Trish Stratus. The audience also greeted her with an overwhelming response as we got into a conversation between the two.

The context of returning to competition was mentioned by the host, Jerry Lawler when Smackdown crowd started chanting, 'one more match'. As Trish Stratus was going to address those, Charlotte Flair made her way down to the ring to confront the woman that most of the locker room see as an idol. But for the Queen, she’s become a yesteryear name who does not have the guts to compete in a match at this age.

After all, names like Trish Stratus were models in real-life who was forced to enter the world of wrestling whereas names like Flairs are trailblazers of the women’s division. Trish fired back saying there would not be any 'trail without blazes' like her.

Thereafter, the inevitable Summerslam challenge came from Charlotte which was readily accepted by the Hall of Famer. WWE.com then confirmed the match with the following statements,

“Will the outspoken Queen strengthen her claim that she is “The Greatest Female Superstar of Any Era,” or is she about to be humbled by a heavy dose of Stratusfaction from the WWE Hall of Famer, who will have the support of thousands of Torontonians screaming at the top of their lungs for their hometown hero? Find out when SummerSlam streams live on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!”

Rumours were already spread about Charlotte Flair challenging Trish in a match at Summerslam 2019 from last week onwards. The Flair girl lost a title opportunity but promised to bring a much better opponent for her on the PPV. It was a significant hint that WWE would arrange something big for her as the second-largest PPV of the year approaches. Things progressed on Smackdown on the same predicted note as Flair challenged seven-time women's champion Trish Stratus to a match that was acknowledged right away producing this match where two generations are set to collide.