Twitterati react to WWE legend George “The Animal” Steele’s death

Posted By: Raja

Bengaluru, Feb 18: George “The Animal" Steele was part of the older era of WWE better known as WWWF which was under Vince McMahon Senior.

He is considered as one of the top monstrous heels at that time who was one of a kind at that time.

Doing animalistic things, he earned quite an infamous reputation and got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, later.

The legend was battling major issues in his health for the past two years and tweeted about the same, previously.

He was taken to hospice care for the last couple of days where he had his last breath, last night.

The news was first broken by Hulk Hogan on twitter. After this, pro-wrestling names like Eric Simmons, Bob Backlund gave us updates about the same.

Backlund said that he has spoken to her wife and will not return to home for now.

Other familiar names like Jim Ross, Cody Rhodes, Court Bauer, Shane “Hurricane" Helms all have paid their tributes to 'The Animal' on twitter.

The WWE Hall of Famer has turned into a babyface during the 80's and better known for his involvement in the match between Ricky Steamboat and Randy Savage at Wrestlemania 3.

He helped Ricky to win the Intercontinental title on that night. He also had a memorable feud with the legendary WWE champion of all-time, Bruno Sammartino.

We will like to send our condolences to his family. He is a true path-breaker for the heels present in the pro-wrestling industry and will be remembered always.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to his death:

OneIndia News

Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
    Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
    Story first published: Saturday, February 18, 2017, 14:07 [IST]
