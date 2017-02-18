Twitterati react to WWE legend George “The Animal” Steele’s death

Doing animalistic things, he earned quite an infamous reputation and got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, later.

The legend was battling major issues in his health for the past two years and tweeted about the same, previously.

He was taken to hospice care for the last couple of days where he had his last breath, last night.

The news was first broken by Hulk Hogan on twitter. After this, pro-wrestling names like Eric Simmons, Bob Backlund gave us updates about the same.

Backlund said that he has spoken to her wife and will not return to home for now.

George"the Animal"Steel,RIP my brother,only love,only grateful. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 17, 2017

Other familiar names like Jim Ross, Cody Rhodes, Court Bauer, Shane “Hurricane" Helms all have paid their tributes to 'The Animal' on twitter.

The WWE Hall of Famer has turned into a babyface during the 80's and better known for his involvement in the match between Ricky Steamboat and Randy Savage at Wrestlemania 3.

He helped Ricky to win the Intercontinental title on that night. He also had a memorable feud with the legendary WWE champion of all-time, Bruno Sammartino.

We will like to send our condolences to his family. He is a true path-breaker for the heels present in the pro-wrestling industry and will be remembered always.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to his death:

@HulkHogan My earliest childhood memories of George The Animal were his angle with Macho & Liz, "Mine" and chewing on the turnbuckle. pic.twitter.com/kPSfFzIK8T — Jason Worthing (@juicefreak247) February 17, 2017

...I worked with him a lot when I first got to @WWE and was able to learn so much. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/wKbo1WCnzb — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of old friend & fellow @WWE HOFER George "The Animal" Steele at age 79.

The @michiganstateu grad was good man.

RIP 🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 17, 2017

The wrestling world lost one of the best today and I lost a good friend. RIP George"the animal" Steele. My prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/2b5ITY5Q7l — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) February 17, 2017

I feared him as a kid.

I cheered him as a teenager

I became friends w/him as an adult

Never be another like

George the Animal Steele pic.twitter.com/TdrIfod68i — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 17, 2017

George Steele was only an animal in the ring. He was one of the truly nice men in the world. #RIP pic.twitter.com/uOvnlztlOs — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 17, 2017

Sorry to hear of the passing of George "The Animal" Steele--top star, great guy, had some fun car trips/talks with him in the 90's. #RIP — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) February 17, 2017

Got the privilege of traveling the world with George 'The Animal' Steele and enjoyed every minute of it. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/UnbhTaY9Qt — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 17, 2017

OneIndia News