Twitterati mourn the death of WWE legend Jimmy Snuka

By Raja

Bengaluru, Jan 16: As per media reports, WWE legend Jimmy 'the super-flying' Snuka has passed away at early morning on Sunday, January 15.

He was battling stomach cancer and it affected his body for the past few months. Her daughter Tamina Snuka who's also a current WWE superstar posted an update on Instagram breaking the news the world.

Jimmy Snuka (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter handle)
Snuka was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 1996. He was the first one in the old era of the WWE who made the high flying moves famous back then earning the nickname of a high-flyer.

The legend was accused of murdering his girlfriend Nancy Argentino Snuka. The charges against him were brought in 2015.

It was really bad to see him battling for such a disgraceful cause in a courtroom until the charges were withdrawn just a few days ago.

It might be the cause which damaged his nerve to a certain extent and made him weak resulting from the ultimate demise.

Jimmy was a global performer during his time who appeared to wrestle on behalf of several wrestling promotions including WWE, then known as WWF.

He was true path-breaker by all means. Oneindia would like to convey condolences to his family. Rest in peace, Jimmy.

WWE Diva Tamina Snuka, daughter of Jimmy Snuka paid her last homage on Instagram with a hear touching photograph.

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy

A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on

This is how Twitterati reacted to Jimmy's death:

OneIndia News

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 12:18 [IST]
