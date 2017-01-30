English
Twitterati react to Randy Orton, John Cena's wins at Royal Rumble 2017

By Staff

Texas, Jan 30: Last night marked the 30th annual edition of Royal Rumble PPV which was perhaps the biggest of all time. [Royal Rumble: Full results with video highlights]

It was an incredible scene at the Alamodome with Lesnar, Goldberg and the Undertaker on the same ring. [Major Fallouts from the Royal Rumble 2017]

Randy Orton (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
Although everybody thought anyone from these three alongside Braun Strowman would emerge victoriously, WWE swerved everyone to make Randy Orton the winner of the prestigious Rumble event.

This was the second time that the Viper had won the Rumble match after 8 years to go onto the main event of Wrestlemania. Earlier, he has done the incredible at 2009.

Kevin Owens retained his Universal championship to the much pleasure of the WWE Universe when Strowman interfered during the match to put Reigns through the table. Charlotte continued her undefeated streak to stand 16-0 in the PPV singles matches.

Plus, another history was made by John Cena when he defeated AJ Styles to win his 16th World title at the Alamodome.

The veteran wrestlers all around the pro-wrestling industry congratulated him for tying the record of the Nature Boy, Ric Flair. The social media saluted the true 'face that runs the place'.

Here are some tweets on the Royal Rumble 2017:

Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2017, 10:28 [IST]
