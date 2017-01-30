Twitterati react to Randy Orton, John Cena's wins at Royal Rumble 2017

Although everybody thought anyone from these three alongside Braun Strowman would emerge victoriously, WWE swerved everyone to make Randy Orton the winner of the prestigious Rumble event.

This was the second time that the Viper had won the Rumble match after 8 years to go onto the main event of Wrestlemania. Earlier, he has done the incredible at 2009.

Kevin Owens retained his Universal championship to the much pleasure of the WWE Universe when Strowman interfered during the match to put Reigns through the table. Charlotte continued her undefeated streak to stand 16-0 in the PPV singles matches.

Plus, another history was made by John Cena when he defeated AJ Styles to win his 16th World title at the Alamodome.

The veteran wrestlers all around the pro-wrestling industry congratulated him for tying the record of the Nature Boy, Ric Flair. The social media saluted the true 'face that runs the place'.

Here are some tweets on the Royal Rumble 2017:

