Twitterati reacts to Sasha Banks' championship win on WWE Raw

That night we saw the title changing hands and this time too, it was not any different. All of the pro-wrestling industry was anxious to see how they deliver under the main event pressure and boy did they deliver?

The match was spectacular by any means. Both of them gave it all to push the opponent to the limit. Sasha went into the match with a back injury and hence the champ was focused on targeting the back from the get going.

At one point Charlotte pulled off a jaw-dropping moon assault from the top rope as the entire arena went speechless.

When everybody thought Sasha was done for, she came back with a hurricarana following it to her pendant move, Bank Statement.

The champion got no option but to tap out. That made Sasha Banks a two-time Women's champion. Snoop Dogg must be feeling very proud of her cousin over this historic moment in WWE. The entire arena gave a standing ovation to the new titleholder as well as the Twitter-verse.

And your two time WWE women's champion @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/RTqpw4lGOa — SashaBanks Reactions (@sashaxreactions) October 4, 2016

If you didn't gain respect for Sasha Banks and Charlotte tonight for their amazing match, then I feel bad for you. — Ashley Durdines (@AshleyDurdines) October 4, 2016

Women Championship pic.twitter.com/xRN5LTGVR2 — Best Of Sasha Banks (@BestOfBSasha) October 4, 2016

Women Championship pic.twitter.com/xRN5LTGVR2 — Best Of Sasha Banks (@BestOfBSasha) October 4, 2016

OneIndia News