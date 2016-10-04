English
Twitterati reacts to Sasha Banks' championship win on WWE Raw

By Raja

We have witnessed history last night on WWE Raw after twelve long years as two women featured in the main event on the flagship show. Charlotte defended the Raw Women's title against her nemesis, Sasha Banks.

Last time, it was in the year 2004, it was Trish Stratus who defended her Women's championship against Lita in a main event of Raw.

Sasha Banks became the new Womens champion (Image courtesy WWE.com)
Sasha Banks became the new Women's champion (Image courtesy WWE.com)

That night we saw the title changing hands and this time too, it was not any different. All of the pro-wrestling industry was anxious to see how they deliver under the main event pressure and boy did they deliver?

The match was spectacular by any means. Both of them gave it all to push the opponent to the limit. Sasha went into the match with a back injury and hence the champ was focused on targeting the back from the get going.

At one point Charlotte pulled off a jaw-dropping moon assault from the top rope as the entire arena went speechless.

When everybody thought Sasha was done for, she came back with a hurricarana following it to her pendant move, Bank Statement.

The champion got no option but to tap out. That made Sasha Banks a two-time Women's champion. Snoop Dogg must be feeling very proud of her cousin over this historic moment in WWE. The entire arena gave a standing ovation to the new titleholder as well as the Twitter-verse.

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Tuesday, October 4, 2016, 12:20 [IST]
