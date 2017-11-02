Two big matches announced for next week’s WWE Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, November 2: The last one amongst the “big four” PPV events will take place in the third week of the November. This week, the hype around the event was quite big as we have received two big names as the captains for both the sides.

The brand rivalry has now turned into team Kurt Angle Vs team Shane McMahon as both the general managers will lead their teams from the front. This will be a renewal of a heated rivalry from the past with a brand dominance flavor tagged to it.

For now, Smackdown is way ahead in setting up the team for the PPV event, on Raw, only Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman have been confirmed whereas Smackdown has assigned four established names for their team. The names from the blue brand are will be Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode apart from Shane.

The final spot for the traditional tag team match at the PPV event will be determined on next week's Smackdown. As per the announcement from the Smackdown commissioner, AJ Styles will lock horns with Rusev to fill in the last member’s slot.

The Bulgarian brute was quite excited after picking up a win against Big E of the New Day. He was helped by Aiden English to earn the win. So, he went straight to Shane McMahon’s office demanding to be the fifth member of his team. The commissioner, however, made this first-time ever match official to make things interesting.

Also, a big championship match was confirmed for next week’s show. The number one contenders for the tag team titles, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable will get the opportunity against The Usos, finally.

If the title changes hands then the lineup for Survivor Series is set to change. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will have to face the team of Benjamin & Gable at the PPV event. This is also another first time ever matchup on Smackdown.