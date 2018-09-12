Two championship matches added to WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

On WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler became the new tag team champions to end the nightmare of the B-team. Earlier this week, the champions defended it successfully in the rematch to keep Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel out of action, permanently. But that has made the new champions' tasks very tough now.

They now have perhaps the strongest opponent against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins who are in the middle of a feud against the heel champions. So the acting general manager of WWE Raw announced the two members of The Shield as the new contenders for the tag team titles. The match was added to the Hell in a Cell match card as per instructions of Stephanie McMahon.

Over on Smackdown, the tag team title match was in the making for the last few weeks. Paige announced a tournament to crown the new contenders team for the championship held by the New Day. It is worth to note that they were without any challengers for the past few weeks after defeating the Bludgeon Brothers.

Rowan from the Bludgeons suffered an injury to put them out of the scene. So six teams from Smackdown Live got the chance to replace them as new contenders. The Bar became the first team to win the first match of the elimination kind of tournament. Rusev and Aiden English won the second match to set up the finale for last night's show.

Cesaro and Sheamus took early advantage in the match with headlocks. But Aiden English hit back with a neckbreaker and followed it up with a DDT to Sheamus. Later Rusev got the tag only to get a kick from Sheamus. English sacrificed himself into a Brogue Kick from Sheamus to give an opening for Rusev.

The Bulgarian Brute hit a Machka Kick on Sheamus from the back to get the pinfall win. With this victory, Rusev Day members became the new contenders for the Smackdown tag team championships. They will challenge the New Day for the tag titles at the Hell in a Cell PPV.