Two championships matches confirmed at WWE Backlash PPV

So, both the women's championship matches will take place at the upcoming PPV show, Backlash. They are now confirmed to take place at the dual-branded event in New York. The first one in concern is the title belonging to WWE Raw women's division. Alexa Bliss will get her opportunity to regain the title.

At Wrestlemania 34, one of the most organic storylines of this time culminated between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. The storyline was so natural that Jax received an instant push as a babyface and won the WWE Raw women's championship.

The wicked witch of the WWE had a rematch clause in-store which was invoked for Backlash as this match was made official on WWE.com. “At WWE Backlash, newly-crowned Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax will look to thwart the always-dangerous former titleholder Alexa Bliss in a WrestleMania rematch. Find out who will emerge victorious when The Irresistible Force collides with the immovable Goddess at WWE Backlash, streaming live Sunday, May 6, at 8 ET/5 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!”

The former champion is blasting her former best friend by calling her a bully, constantly. It will be interesting to see whether she can snatch the title away from her or not.

Also, over on Smackdown, Carmella will have to defend her championship against the Lioness of the women's division, Charlotte Flair. The new champ won the title via her Money in the Bank contract. She is not a strong champion and so chances are there that she might drop the title, real quick.

Charlotte will get her chance at the Backlash PPV. As seen on this week's Smackdown Live, she has signed the contract for the championship match, officially confirming that the match is happening at the upcoming PPV event. Later, Carmella also penned it down, as per request of Renee Young at the backstage area.