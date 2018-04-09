Two huge Championship matches advertised for WWE Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, April 9: The party will continue for the crowd in New Orleans for two more days even after Wrestlemania. The 'show of shows’ at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is over now as we wait for the fallouts from it just across the road. The post-Wrestlemania episodes of both Raw and Smackdown will be hosted by the Smoothie King Center which reveals a blockbuster episode for this Tuesday Night.
Apparently, two main event matches have been revealed by the venue of Smackdown. They have advertised two title matches on the card and one of them will be a rematch of the dream match that happened at Wrestlemania 34. On the other hand, the Smackdown women’s championship will also be on the line against a new opponent.
The first scheduled fight will be the WWE Championship rematch between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura while the second match will see Charlotte Flair compete against Carmella for the women’s title on the blue brand. It is quite amazing that the fans are set to witness one of the main events of Wrestlemania just two nights after the event.
Check out the full post from the venue below,
“Just hours after WrestleMania 34, SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw return to the Smoothie King Center!
Don't miss two of the most memorable nights of WWE action as part of WrestleMania week!
Double Main Event
WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Smackdown Women's Championship Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella
Also see:
Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan
The New Day
Randy Orton
Bobby Roode
Becky Lynch
and more!
It is being speculated that the heel-turn by Nakamura at Wrestlemania will be used to set up this upcoming WWE Championship match on Smackdown Live. The Artist will get another shot at the title but this time as a villain. On the other hand, Carmella is expected to cash-in her Money in the Bank briefcase finally, to set up a match against the champion, Charlotte Flair.
Asuka is already listed on WWE Raw, hence she should be seen on the flagship show, tonight. Plus, Shane McMahon has opted out from the advertised superstars’ list which is why he is not expected to be present on the night. It means that he might have to go on his earlier scheduled hiatus.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.