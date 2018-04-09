Two huge Championship matches advertised for WWE Smackdown Live

Apparently, two main event matches have been revealed by the venue of Smackdown. They have advertised two title matches on the card and one of them will be a rematch of the dream match that happened at Wrestlemania 34. On the other hand, the Smackdown women’s championship will also be on the line against a new opponent.

The first scheduled fight will be the WWE Championship rematch between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura while the second match will see Charlotte Flair compete against Carmella for the women’s title on the blue brand. It is quite amazing that the fans are set to witness one of the main events of Wrestlemania just two nights after the event.

Check out the full post from the venue below,

“Just hours after WrestleMania 34, SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw return to the Smoothie King Center!

Don't miss two of the most memorable nights of WWE action as part of WrestleMania week!

Double Main Event

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Smackdown Women's Championship Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella

Also see:

Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan

The New Day

Randy Orton

Bobby Roode

Becky Lynch

and more!

It is being speculated that the heel-turn by Nakamura at Wrestlemania will be used to set up this upcoming WWE Championship match on Smackdown Live. The Artist will get another shot at the title but this time as a villain. On the other hand, Carmella is expected to cash-in her Money in the Bank briefcase finally, to set up a match against the champion, Charlotte Flair.

Asuka is already listed on WWE Raw, hence she should be seen on the flagship show, tonight. Plus, Shane McMahon has opted out from the advertised superstars’ list which is why he is not expected to be present on the night. It means that he might have to go on his earlier scheduled hiatus.