Two huge Hell in a Cell main events advertised by WWE's host venue

The matchup belongs to those few categories of matches that brings out the intensity of the superstars. WWE Universe just loves everything about this demonic structure made of pure steel. Hell in a Cell is so popular with the fans that WWE was forced to name a whole PPV event after it.

This year the gimmick oriented show will return to WWE in the fall. In general, October is the original month to see Hell in a Cell on WWE Network. But this year, it's coming back a month earlier. The host venue has already started selling tickets for the show in September.

The AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas will host this year's Hell in a Cell PPV. They have already advertised two solid main event matches for now. The first match is from the WWE Raw brand where Roman Reigns will take on Kevin Owens inside the steel structure.

A bitter rivalry from two years ago will be renewed if this match happens and there is every chance that Roman Reigns might win the Universal Championship at Summerslam. By this advertisement, it looks like that Kevin Owens will be his first challenger for the title inside that Hell in a Cell structure.

The second match being advertised from Smackdown Live is between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. This one too is a Hell in a Cell contest. WWE Universe has waited to see this dream rivalry ever since these two superstars arrived on the blue brand. It looks like the feud will finally happen once the biggest event of the summer is over.

It might be unlikely that AJ Styles will possess the WWE Championship till then. Hence, it should be a non-title match. These matches can change at any point as it depends on the storylines and availability of superstars when Hell in a Cell arrives. Host venues give hints of such matches to give a boost to ticket sales with the condition that the card is subject to change.