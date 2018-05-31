Two huge matches announced for next week’s WWE Smackdown Live

Raw has already announced a string of matches for next week featuring superstars part of the ladder match. While, it didn't take long for Smackdown to announce their set of matches, which is expected to add hype to the fight. All the eight superstars from both the men's and women's division will be fighting it out for the MITB briefcase on June 17th.

Earlier this week, We witnessed a backstage segment between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on Smackdown. We know that these two are allies in the women’s division, but when it comes to the MITB ladder match, it will be every woman for herself. So the two ladies had a little banter on who would win the contest.

Paige noticed this and joined them, as well. This recreated the once dominant faction known as PCB. But Paige is no longer an active wrestler. Rather from an official’s perspective, she liked the competitive attitude of the pair. So, she decided to put them in a match.



Paige confirmed earlier speculations and announced that Charlotte will take on Becky Lynch in the next episode of Smackdown Live which is set to take place in Corpus Christi, Texas. Check out the official announcement via WWE.com,

“Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will put their friendship to the test next Tuesday when they do battle on SmackDown LIVE. Who will earn a monumental victory heading into the career-changing Ladder Match? Find out next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

These two were not the only two who had a confrontation on Smackdown Live. Lana and Naomi also had their own little scuffle after the two had a dance-off contest on the show which turned into a melee with their respective partners present at the ringside area. It was Lana who started the brawl.

So, Naomi and her partners seemed determined to silence the heels. And they will do so next week in next week’s Smackdown. After a long time, we are set to witness a mixed tag team match on Tuesday Night's show, where Naomi and The Usos will take on Lana, Rusev and Aiden English.