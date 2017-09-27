Two huge matches confirmed for the next episode of WWE Raw

New Delhi, Sep 27: The latest edition of WWE Raw was the one where we witnessed a massive fallout from the No Mercy PPV.

This also marked the initial buildups for the matches that will take place at the upcoming Raw-exclusive PPV. In case you don’t know, the next time, Raw will come up with a PPV will be WWE TLC on October 22nd.

Needless to say that Brock Lesnar and John Cena will stay away from the flagship show for the upcoming weeks. So, Roman Reigns and The Miz is going to feature in the main event scene for this time being.

So, they were the one to kick-off the show with a promo segment that led to a singles match between the two at the main event of the show. After Roman Reigns earned the victory via a spear over The Miz, the members of the entourage laid a vicious beatdown on the Big Dog.

Two HUGE main event matches await you next week on #RAW, LIVE on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/J937HR8vtN — WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017

But, since Reigns earned a clean pinfall win over the champion, he owes a championship opportunity. So, it was made official right after the match. Next week, Reigns and Miz will lock horns again but this time for the Intercontinental title.

Apart from this one, Dean Ambrose had singles encounter against Braun Strowman which ended up being another beatdown from the latter one. Ambrose’s partner, Seth Rollins did not think it was a good idea, at all upon which Ambrose replied that Rollins has become too much predictable.

So, out of desperation, the King-slayer decided to insert himself into a match against the monster among men. In the second main event of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins will face Strowman in a singles match for the second time.

Next edition of the flagship show of the WWE will take place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. With these two blockbuster matches announced, the episode is already quite hyped up.