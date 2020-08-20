Two major matches revealed for returning WWE Payback 2020 PPV

RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will be seen defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against a tag team to be announced in the next week or so. The Wrestling Observer reports that The Golden Role Models will put their Titles on the line against the team of Asuka and Shayna Baszler.

As seen in this week’s episode of RAW, WWE already planted the seeds of this match when Baszler forced Bayley to tap out to win a Tag Team match. Baszler was paired with Asuka in that match against the dual champions. The submission win should hand the winning team an automatic opportunity for a title match at Payback.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer noted WWE would probably have a major angle coming out of SummerSlam, where they felt like needing an immediate follow-up at Payback. A cliffhanger ending to a top match is also being speculated that has to culminate at the returning show.

A fan theory is also available on the internet where the idea is that RETRIBUTION faction will invade the SummerSlam pay-per-view, this Sunday, which in turn will lead to the WWE roster getting their "payback" at Payback, the next weekend.

This week's RAW showed the first sign of WWE Superstars coming together to build a force against RETRIBUTION. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was seen in a backstage segment with several roster members, trying to unite them and address the problem that RETRIBUTION has recently become. This match is just a rumour at this point.

Meltzer also added that Payback is "just an experiment to see how it works" as it's a first time try to host a show within just a week of a Big-Four pay-per-view. Also, it could be just a way to saturate the pay-per-view market and potentially hurt rival brand AEW's All Out pay-per-view buys on September 5, as there will be three wrestling pay-per-view events within fifteen days.

"Having been around wrestling promoters for 38 years and covering Vince virtually that entire time, it is the first conclusion you'd come to. That's how he operates and always will operate," Meltzer further noted on Twitter.