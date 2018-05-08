WWE: Two Money in the Bank matches to be held in June 2018

As we all know, this particular event is headlined by the Money in the Bank match. This is considered as the shortcut to reach fame. The winner of this match gets the briefcase with a contract in it that allows him or her to cash-in anytime he or she wants to face a champion.

The only way to get the briefcase is to climb the ladder and grab it. The concept always keeps us excited about it. Last year, history was made in this event as the women competitors took part in it for the first-ever time. Carmella was the one who won this match, not once but twice due to a controversial finish.

This year, the PPV event is set to return in a grand way as it will be a co-branded event. It has now been confirmed by the WWE that all the events, from now will belong to both the brands. In the upcoming ladder match, both Raw and Smackdown Live superstars will participate in it.

The venue of the event has started to add hype to the show already. They have started advertising not one but two Money in the Bank ladder matches for the upcoming PPV. Plus, last night, WWE Raw confirmed the news on an official note. Apart from the male superstars, the women superstars will also compete in a separate match. Plus, the advertised superstar's list indicates that both the brands’ superstars will be part of it.

Names like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins are being promoted to sell out the show. Also, to make the weekend even more special, an additional NXT Takeover: Chicago has been added. The All-State Arena in Chicago will be the host for these two big events in June.

WWE has moved from their earlier plan for this event. Previously, it was supposed to be the fifth only dual-brand PPV event following the 'big-four'. But, then the confirmation came that all the events will be open to both Raw and Smackdown. It is yet to be confirmed whether the winner of Money in the Bank 2018 winner will be able to cash-in the contract on his or her preferable show.