Two more championship matches confirmed for Extreme Rules PPV

The replacement of the same will be let known in due course. Meanwhile, two more championship matches have been made official in between this, for Extreme Rules. The first one is from the flagship brand of the company. The WWE Raw tag team championship will be on the line at the upcoming PPV event.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are the current title-holders who were without a title defence for a long time. The B-team featuring Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel has become the new number one contender for the titles. WWE.com has confirmed that the duo will receive their shot on the night where each of the matches takes place in a special environment.

The B-team is not much of a bigger threat for the current Raw tag team champions. We do not expect any sort of title change to take place in this match. The team of Hardy and Wyatt deserves a lot better opponents over the title and should receive the same in time for Summerslam.

WWE.com has also confirmed the Smackdown women’s championship match at Extreme Rules. Paige informed us about giving another opportunity to Asuka to the title held by Carmella. At MITB, James Ellsworth returned to create distractions for the challenger. So the Gm did not hesitate to give another chance to the Empress of Tomorrow.

Here’s what the official website of the WWE had to offer regarding this match,

“Something has to give, as SmackDown General Manager Paige has made a rematch between Carmella and Asuka for the illustrious title at WWE Extreme Rules. There is no denying that Asuka certainly can ruin Mellabration any day of the week.

Will she get true retribution by taking away what matters most to The Princess of Staten Island? Find out at WWE Extreme Rules, Sunday, July 15, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on WWE Network!”

Considering that Summerslam is approaching, chances are higher that Asuka will finally capture the title. This would allow her to head into the biggest event of the summer with the belt hanging around her waist. Meanwhile, Carmella is all over the internet right now with her championship. An entertaining champion like her can be an asset to the blue brand, as well.

This makes the situation interesting heading into Extreme Rules. Asuka deserves to be the champion having a string resume under her name. On the other hand, the 'Mella is Money’ brand is running wild at present, especially now that Ellsworth is back by her side. WWE creative will have to think hard to take the title away from her.