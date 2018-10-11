Two more legends, dream world cup qualifier match confirmed for Smackdown 1000

WWE.com has now confirmed that Rey Mysterio has been booked for Smackdown 1000. The Capital One Arena in Washington, DC will witness the much-anticipated return of the high-flyer to his roots. The blue brand has always been the home turf for him over the years which is why the return should be special for him. WWE has made proper arrangements to do so.

In an official statement, the company has let us know that we will witness a dream matchup between Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura on October 16. This will be the third matchup from Smackdown Live in order to determine the next participant of the World Cup tournament. The eight-man series will take place at the Saudi Arabia extravaganza known as Crown Jewel on November 2.

Another exciting news of Rey Mysterio returning to the WWE is that he has signed a full-time contract with the company. Here’s the update from WWE.com that includes his future appearances on behalf of the WWE,

“Rey Mysterio is back with WWE on a full-time basis, meaning the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to see The Master of The 619 live and in person in the very near future. WWE fans in the following cities will get to see Mysterio in action on the below dates:

Hartford, Conn. – Oct. 20

Boston, Mass. – Oct. 21

White Plains, N.Y. – Oct. 22

Newark, N.J. – Oct. 23 (SmackDown LIVE)

Atlanta, Ga. – Oct. 30 (SmackDown LIVE)

Cardiff, Wales – Nov. 3

Aberdeen, Scotland – Nov. 4

Another mainstay name from Smackdown who has been added to Smackdown 1000 is none other than WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. This man is responsible for a lot of big moments in Smackdown history. In fact, he is the one responsible to make the brand relevant during his heyday.

So, it was just a matter of time that WWE would confirm his presence on the show. While coming back, Edge will host his iconic talk show 'The Cutting Edge’. The guest of this special edition has not been revealed yet. We expect someone from the active roster would be a part of it.