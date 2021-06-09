Two Title Matches added to WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

DiBiase announced that Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight at TakeOver will now be a Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship, which will be hanging high above the ring. The winner of this gimmick match will claim title and thereby carry on DiBiase’s Million Dollar Legacy.

Of course, the legendary superstar will be at ringside at TakeOver to crown the winner with the Million Dollar title, which he originally debuted in 1989 and held it until a loss to Virgil at SummerSlam 1991.





WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin once held the title as “The Ringmaster” from December 1995 – May 1996. WWE brought the belt back in April 2010 for Ted DiBiase Jr., but without much attention paid to it, it was again deactivated in November 2010.The belt is billed as worth $1 million in the storyline, but DiBiase and WWE’s creative head Bruce Prichard have clarified in interviews that the title actually cost between $40,000 and $50,000. It was created by Betteridge Jewelers in Greenwich, Connecticut.It’s gold-plated with cubic zirconia which has three actual diamonds on the back. WWE Shop sells Million Dollar Title replicas for $419.99 while mini replicas for the belt are available for $69.99.A Winners Take All Match has also been added to Sunday’s WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event. This six-man match will see NXT Tag Team Champions MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) and NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed defend their titles against Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde).Escobar will be going after Reed’s title, while his tag partners Wilde and Mendoza will be challenging for the tag team titles in the same match. This will mark Reed’s first title defense since winning the North American Title from Johnny Gargano inside a Steel Cage on the May 18 episode of NXT.WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 will take place this Sunday, June 13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card for the PPV stands as follows:Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Karrion Kross (c)Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) vs. Bronson Reed (c) and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) (c)LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes (WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. will be present at ringside)Xia Li vs. Mercedes MartinezIn more news, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans - James Drake and Zack Gibson, is set for a gimmick match, next week. The two teams will feature in a Tornado Tag Team Match, next Tuesday night where all four competitors will be in the ring, at the same time.The match was made after Drake and Gibson defeated August Grey and Ikemen Jiro on last night's show. Ciampa and Thatcher watched from ringside, and taunted The Grizzled Young Veterans, leading to this rubber match.Drake and Gibson picked up a win on NXT’s February 10 episode, while Thatcher and Ciampa got the win back on the May 4 show. The assumption is that the winners of the upcoming Tornado Tag Team Match should become the new number-one contenders for WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.