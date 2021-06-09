Two Title Matches added to WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021

Bengaluru, June 9: Proving the recent rumours true, The Million Dollar Title was reintroduced on WWE TV during this week’s go-home edition of TakeOver: In Your House 2021 PPV, where WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase himself brought back the beautiful title which was showcased on a podium.
DiBiase announced that Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight at TakeOver will now be a Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship, which will be hanging high above the ring. The winner of this gimmick match will claim title and thereby carry on DiBiase’s Million Dollar Legacy.
Of course, the legendary superstar will be at ringside at TakeOver to crown the winner with the Million Dollar title, which he originally debuted in 1989 and held it until a loss to Virgil at SummerSlam 1991.
IT'S OFFICIAL: @LAKnightWWE & @CGrimesWWE will ascend the ladder to continue @MDMTedDiBiase's million dollar legacy in a #LadderMatch this Sunday at #NXTTakeOver! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/v7HnRoGi3P— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 9, 2021
Ain't she a beauty? 😍 #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver @LAKnightWWE @CGrimesWWE @MDMTedDiBiase pic.twitter.com/zHOmNysCSc— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 9, 2021
.@bronsonreedwwe @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE vs. @EscobarWWE @RaulMendozaWWE & @joaquinwilde_ in a #WinnersTakeAll #6ManTag Team Match for the #NXTNATitle and #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House this Sunday!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 9, 2021
(5/5) pic.twitter.com/cl2RLQGTqo
NEXT TUESDAY: @NXTCiampa & Timothy Thatcher collide with @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 in a #TornadoTagTeam Match on #WWENXT on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/sRwuhWM3Cr— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 9, 2021
