Two title matches added to WWE Wrestlemania 34 match card

Apart from that two championship matches have been confirmed, too. The first one to be noted is the United States Championship which was previously declared a triple threat affair amongst Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, and Jinder Mahal. But, now it's a fatal-4-way match with the inclusion of Rusev into the mix.

On the opening contest of this week's Smackdown Live, Rusev was the one to pin the reigning champion, Randy Orton that earns him the right to get a title shot. Hence, he started campaigning about it making his partner, Jinder Mahal upset. The authority figure sanctioned it and he will get an opportunity to win back the title he has an enriched history with.

Technically, this is the rightmost decision taken by the creative team. Rusev is the most 'over' guy in the locker room, at present. 'Rusev Day' chants fill arena wherever WWE hosts shows. Hence, this man deserved a chance to compete in a big capacity match. Somehow winning the title will give major boosts to his drowning career.

Another match inserted into the Wrestlemania match card is for the Smackdown tag team championship. The Bludgeon Brothers were on a hunt for both The Usos and The New Day. With their domination growing, each week, it was only a matter of time that they would receive an opportunity. It was given to them with the following update on WWE.com,

“The SmackDown Tag Team Champions will be defending their titles against not one, but two tag teams just as hungry as Jimmy & Jey — The New Day, who traded victories with the twins over 2017’s already-legendary series between the tandems, and The Bludgeon Brothers, who have never competed at WrestleMania as a tag team but whose rebirth has already made them a force to be reckoned with on Team Blue.”

The Usos will finally be able to get their Wrestlemania moment after spending a decade in the company. Furthermore, they will get to share the ring with The New Day, their nemesis. Adding Bludgeons to the mix would produce an extremely physical fight. Furthermore, it is going to be contested under No Disqualification capacity.