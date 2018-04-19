Two title matches from WWE Raw set for greatest Royal Rumble

All the titles from both Raw and Smackdown have been made official, while the Cruiserweight title match has not been finalized yet.

WWE on Wednesday (April 18) confirmed a pair of title matches which is set to take place at the WWE Network exclusive event on April 27th. In the first announced match, the WWE Raw tag team championship will be on the line in a huge first-time ever match between the Bar and the team of Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

After Hardy and Wyatt won their contender's match, WWE.com confirmed their opportunity against The Bar via the official website,

“At the Greatest Royal Rumble event, Sheamus & Cesaro will look to battle through the multiverse in order to regain the Raw Tag Team Championship when they go head-to-head against the outrageous team of “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt. Find out when the Greatest Royal Rumble event airs, Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST. The event streams live on the award-winning WWE Network with a tune-in time of 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.”

It has to be noted that the former tag team champions were traded to Smackdown Live, during the week and they are competing in this cross-brand match due to their contractually obligated rematch. The chances are high that they will fail to capture the titles for the fifth time since they belong to a different brand, right now.

As far as the second title match is concerned, it is the Intercontinental Championship which will be defended by Seth Rollins who won it back at Wrestlemania 34 dethroning the Miz, perhaps the strongest IC champ of all time who has had eight reigns with the belt. Going forward, he will face a huge challenge at Greatest Royal Rumble.

As per the announcement from WWE.com, the IC title would be suspended high above the ring in a fatal-4-way ladder match. Four participants of this contest will be The Miz, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe. It is clear from the lineup that the champion will receive no advantage, whatsoever.

Here's the official announcement of the match,

“Four Superstars will take the competition to new heights at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event, where the Intercontinental Championship will be contested in a high-risk Ladder Match. Given the title’s rich heritage, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, The Miz and Samoa Joe will stop at nothing to claim the workhorse championship on Friday, April 27, when it will dangle from the ceiling of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.”

The current champion is the favorite to retain the title defying all the odds. Two of his challengers have already been sent to the Smackdown Live, hence it is very unlikely they could win the match. Balor, on another hand, is being advertised to capture the title during the UK tour. So, right now, The Architect is expected to continue his title reign.