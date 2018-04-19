Two title matches from WWE Smackdown set for Greatest Royal Rumble

At Wrestlemania 34, Shinsuke Nakamura turned heel to add a completely new dimension to the rivalry against AJ Styles. For the last couple of episodes of Smackdown, he has given low blows to the WWE Champion. As the feud continued to heat up, the announcement of a rematch was just a matter of time.

So, it was officially announced for the Greatest Royal Rumble event. The dream match between Styles and Nakamura will happen one more time in Saudi Arabia. There were no stipulations added to this spectacular contest between the veteran pro-wrestling athletes.

Check out the announcement from WWE.com,

“At the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Champion AJ Styles will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a WrestleMania rematch, but the circumstances surrounding the contest will be very different than their epic showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals. Who will emerge victorious at the Greatest Royal Rumble event? Find out Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST.”

Another match was confirmed in an interesting way, courtesy the Superstar Shakeup. Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton at Wrestlemania to win the US Championship. But, the Mordern-Day Maharaja's reign didn't last for long as he lost the belt during the past edition of WWE Raw.

Jinder Mahal was the first athlete to be traded to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup process and was forced to compete in an impromptu title match against Jeff Hardy. The high-flyer snatched the title by hitting the Swanton Bomb. This made the Modern-Day Maharaja very angry. So, he took very little time to exercise his rematch clause for the championship.

He demanded that the match takes place at the upcoming WWE Network special event. And it was later made official with the following statement on WWE's website.

“After the contest, an outraged Mahal invoked his rematch clause for WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27. Will Jeff Hardy continue his upward momentum and retain his newly won United States Championship? Or, will The Modern Day Maharaja rebound and reassume his quest to have the WWE Universe become one nation under Jinder?”

Currently, Jeff is in Smackdown while Mahal is in WWE Raw which is why it will be a cross-brand match.