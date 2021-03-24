Two top titles changing hands at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

WWE has already revealed that Io Shirai vs Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship will close out night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. As for the second night, Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross will be the main event with the NXT Title hanging in the balance. Interestingly, both these two top matches may witness title changes.

WWE NXT Women’s division is believed to be the very best of the company. The reigning champion Io Shirai has toppled all the available challengers, to date. Now she is ready for a gigantic showdown that could finally see the high-flying superstar lose that title.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that he was told months ago that the current challenger Raquel Gonzalez was going to be positioned at the top in a way so that she could beat Io Shirai.

Her monstrous booking also suggests the same where she and Dakota Kai were the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions but then WWE took away the belts from them on the same night just because Raquel was set to enter a feud with Shirai.

That being said, one-half of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners, is ready to step up and take the throne of the champion who has been holding on to the belt, so far. She has been earmarked for the top position of NXT for months, per the source.

“I don’t know who’s gonna win the title and plans change all the time in NXT. I heard months ago that Raquel is probably the one who is going to beat Io Shirai.”

In the second night main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Karrion Kross will get an opportunity to reclaim the NXT Title and he is likely to be successful. During Sunday Night’s Main Event, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s current plans for the challenger.

Kross was originally planned to have a long run with the NXT Title but then he had to relinquish it due to injury. Per Meltzer, this upcoming match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver might allow him to pick up from where he had left off.

“He had the title. He got injured so they took it away, but he was scheduled for a run, you know to make a name. So, I presume, because Balor was just a plug-in when he was gone, that they are going to go back [to Kross as NXT Champion].” (Transcription by Ringside News)

Additionally, it was also noted how Karrion Kross is considered to be a top future name by the WWE officials. So in case, he loses against Balor in the upcoming TakeOver event then chances are high that he will move to the main roster. The momentums behind him could be used on Raw or SmackDown, in a big way.

It should be mentioned that Karrion Kross won the NXT Title at the very first opportunity when he faced Keith Lee back in May at the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House but a shoulder injury forced him to vacate the belt, three days later. So he's basically after a title at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, that he never lost.