Tyson Fury & Braun Strowman bring chaos on WWE RAW main event segment

WWE hyped up last night’s show with the appearance of the Professional heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury trying to mix it up with Braun Strowman after the altercations they had on this past Friday Night SmackDown episode on FOX. Braun tried to joke around Fury and thereby infuriate him over a fight. Fury was not happy about it and demanded an apology from WWE’s resident monster.

.@Tyson_Fury has demanded an apology from @BraunStrowman and he's headed to the ring RIGHT NOW on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/UqZZZ8DNnD — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019

Jerry 'The King’ Lawler introduced Tyson Fury at the main event segment of WWE Raw from Bakersfield, California who received a huge pop from the crowd. After thanking the audience, he called the former WWE Raw tag team champion and asked for the apology. Strowman was not ready to deliver that and instead poked him saying he was going to 'get these hands’.

Fury taunted him back that he’s been a former heavyweight champion in boxing. In comparison, Strowman has not done anything special in his career. These words were enough to make The Monster among Men furious as he pounced on Fury creating a brawl. The securities standing by the ringside tried to separate these two but failed. Fury even knocked some of them out continuing the fight.

The officials emptied the entire locker room as all the superstars ran towards the ring to separate the two brawlers. But their raw power appeared to be too heavy for all of them. Strowman ended up going to the back at one point and was interviewed by Charly Caruso. Braun cut another "get these hands" promo and went back to the ring to continue the chaos. WWE Raw went overtime and eventually, the screen faded to black to send the show off the air.

You thought it was over?! The MASSIVE BRAWL between @BraunStrowman and @Tyson_Fury continued after #Raw went off the air!!! 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/vR8ukJQOD9 — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019

Following this physical exchanges between these two, it’s only a matter of time that WWE must sanction a match between these two in a PPV event. Considering that Crown Jewel is the next one in line, we hope to see them squaring off in a wrestling match on this Saudi Arabia show. An official statement from WWE should be out soon sanctioning this anticipated matchup.